Major Blow to CSK as coach Michael Hussey confirms Ayush Mhatre's hamstring injury; Check 4 players who can replace him vs MI at Wankhede?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered a significant setback with news that young talent Ayush Mhatre is expected to be sidelined for several upcoming matches. The injury occurred during the team's unsuccessful 195 run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Match Details and Injury Context

During the April 18 fixture, which CSK lost by 10 runs, Mhatre sustained a hamstring injury in the fifth over while attempting a second run. Despite receiving on field medical attention and clearly struggling with pain, he continued his innings briefly. After captain Ruturaj Gaikwad took a single, a limping Mhatre attempted a big hit but was caught by Heinrich Klaasen, ending a quickfire cameo of 30 runs from just 13 deliveries. The Under 19 World Cup 2026 winning captain required assistance from teammate Ramakrishna Ghosh and physio Tommy Simsek to leave the field.

Coach’s Assessment

Following the game, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey provided a grim update during the post match press conference:

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“It's obviously a hamstring tear. I don't know how bad it is. I'm sure we will scan him probably tomorrow or the next day. It looks pretty bad unfortunately. It is going to be a big loss because he has been in nice touch for us. He is an exciting young talent.”

Opportunity for New Talent

While acknowledging the disappointment of losing an in form player, Hussey noted that the situation opens a door for other squad members:

“It's [Mhatre's injury] going to get someone else an opportunity. That's exciting as well. We've got some really good players that haven't been able to get an opportunity. It is going to be exciting for one of those guys. As much as we are disappointed to lose Ayush, I don't know for how long, it's exciting for a new player to get a chance.”

Potential Replacements for the Number 3 Spot

CSK has several options to fill the void left by Mhatre as they prepare to face Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on April 23:

Urvil Patel: Considered a like for like replacement, the Gujarat wicketkeeper batter has a career T20 strike rate of 179.47. In his limited appearances last season, he scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 212.50.

Matthew Short: The team could choose to promote Short higher up the batting order.

MS Dhoni: If fit to return, Dhoni’s inclusion could reshuffle the lineup.

Prashant Veer: Another middle order option available for selection.

The CSK management will use the break before the Mumbai fixture to conduct scans and finalize their strategy for the middle order.