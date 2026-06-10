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NewsCricketMajor blow to India after Kohli's injury, Hardik Pandya ruled out from Afghanistan ODI Series due to... : Report
HARDIK PANDYA INJURY

Major blow to India after Kohli's injury, Hardik Pandya ruled out from Afghanistan ODI Series due to... : Report

This injury comes right after his recovery from back spasms, which had previously forced him to miss multiple matches during the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 11:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Pandya becomes the second prominent Indian cricketer to be unavailable for this series.
  • The Afghanistan series was highly anticipated as Pandya’s return to One Day International cricket.
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Major blow to India after Kohli's injury, Hardik Pandya ruled out from Afghanistan ODI Series due to... : ReportCredits - X

In a major setback for the Indian cricket team led by Shubman Gill, veteran all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been sidelined from the upcoming three match ODI series against Afghanistan. The opening match of the series is set to take place on June 13 in Dharamsala.

According to reports from TOI, Pandya has picked up a low grade quadriceps strain. This injury comes right after his recovery from back spasms, which had previously forced him to miss multiple matches during the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The all-rounder will require a three week recovery period to regain full physical fitness, making him a likely candidate to return during the subsequent ODI series against England.

Key Highlights of the Squad Changes
Pandya becomes the second prominent Indian cricketer to be unavailable for this series. He joins Virat Kohli on the sidelines, who was previously ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was named as Kohli's replacement in the squad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet released an official statement regarding Pandya's injury or a replacement player.

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The Afghanistan series was highly anticipated as Pandya’s return to One Day International cricket. He has not participated in the 50-over format since the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, having subsequently missed the ODI series against both South Africa and New Zealand.

Expected Lineup Changes and Rohit Sharma's Fitness Status
With Pandya unavailable, Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to feature in the starting eleven. Reddy showcased his capabilities during the IPL 2026 by delivering extra pace and taking crucial wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Meanwhile, questions remain over the availability of Rohit Sharma. Both Pandya and Sharma were initially included in the squad subject to clearing fitness tests. Reports indicated that Sharma participated in a 15-over batting session at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, though he refrained from running drills. A final medical clearance regarding his status is still pending.

India’s updated ODI squad for the Afghanistan series includes Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gurnoor Brar, and Harsh Dubey.

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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