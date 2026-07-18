In a major setback for Pakistan cricket, spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been handed a three-month suspension after admitting to a breach of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Doping Code. As a direct consequence of the violation, all of the 32-year-old's individual statistics and records from the entirety of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 have been officially disqualified.
The Violation and Penalty Details
The sanction stems from a positive drug test for Carboxy-THC, a banned substance detected during routine testing after Pakistan's tournament opener in Colombo on February 7. Nawaz clarified that the substance was consumed out-of-competition and emphasized that its use was entirely unrelated to any attempts at performance enhancement on the field.
The apex cricket body has backdated the three-month ban to May 1, 2026, taking into consideration a period of provisional suspension that the cricketer had already undertaken voluntarily. While that initial provisional ban has expired, his full clearance remains conditional.
“Subject to Nawaz completing a substance of abuse rehabilitation programme to the ICC’s satisfaction, Nawaz will not be required to serve the remainder of the three-month period of ineligibility,” the ICC confirmed in an official statement.
Should he successfully fulfill the requirements of the rehabilitation program to the absolute satisfaction of the governing board, his remaining period of ineligibility will be waived, paving the way for his competitive return.
T20 World Cup Records Expunged
The administrative fallout under the ICC Anti-Doping Code heavily impacts Nawaz's statistical legacy from the mega-event. Every individual record he generated starting from Pakistan's opening fixture against the Netherlands on February 7 has been completely erased.
Though he featured in all seven of Pakistan's matches during the tournament including high-profile encounters against arch-rivals India, New Zealand, England, and hosts Sri Lanka his contributions will no longer exist in the official archives. From a purely statistical standpoint, Nawaz failed to cross double digits with the bat during the competition but had claimed seven wickets with his left-arm spin.
Following the national team's elimination from the T20 World Cup, Nawaz went on to participate in the complete duration of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season representing the Multan Sultans franchise, which stands as his last competitive appearance to date.
The Road to Recovery and Return
While Nawaz will be eligible for national selection once the rehabilitation process concludes, his immediate re-entry into the international arena appears unlikely. The all-rounder's return path is expected to begin through domestic cricket circuits.
Pakistan's upcoming international calendar features a tour of the West Indies for a two-match Test series, followed immediately by a three-Test assignment in England. Furthermore, selectors have already looked past the veteran for the upcoming Asian Games 2026, naming Sahibzada Farhan as the captain of a T20I squad that does not feature the penalized all-rounder.
Stats
His on-field contributions from that high-stakes fixture are detailed below:
Bowling: Tasks with halting India's middle-order momentum, Nawaz delivered a full quota of 4 overs. While he managed to remain relatively economical by conceding 28 runs at an economy rate of 7.00, he failed to pick up any wickets.
Fielding: Nawaz provided his most impactful moment on the second-to-last ball of the first innings. Patrolling the boundary, he cleanly fielded a sliced shot at sweeper cover and fired a precise throw to wicketkeeper Usman Khan, catching Shivam Dube short of his crease for a crucial run-out.
Batting: Tasked with anchoring the lower-middle order during Pakistan's pursuit of a 176-run target, Nawaz struggled to make an impact. He managed just 4 runs from 5 deliveries which included a solitary boundary before miscuing a full toss from Kuldeep Yadav straight to Shivam Dube in the 12th over
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