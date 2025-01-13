Major Rule Changes In IPL 2025 To Implement ICC Code Of Conduct Rules- Report

IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to implement the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct regulations for all players starting in the 2025 season. This significant decision was reportedly finalized during the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) General Council meeting on Sunday.

New Playing Conditions

According to reports, the IPL will now impose ICC-sanctioned penalties for Level 1, 2, and 3 offenses, aligning the tournament's Playing Conditions with ICC T20I regulations. Previously, the IPL had its own Code of Conduct tailored to the league’s format.

A senior IPL General Council member, speaking anonymously, stated, “From now on, the ICC’s sanctioned penalties will be imposed for Level 1, 2, or 3 offenses. Till date, IPL had its own Code of Conduct, but going forward, Playing Conditions will be followed as per ICC T20I regulations.”

IPL 2025: Tentative Start Date

The IPL 2025 season is likely to begin on March 21 or 22, according to a senior GC member. However, this differs from BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla’s comments after the meeting, leaving the exact start date uncertain.

Code of Conduct Violations In IPL 2024

In IPL 2024, 10 Code of Conduct violations were reported, highlighting the need for stricter and more standardized enforcement. Notable incidents included:

Harshit Rana (KKR): Charged for two Level 1 offenses, including a flying-kiss send-off to SRH’s Mayank Agarwal and animated celebrations against Delhi Capitals. He was fined a total of 160% of his match fees and suspended for one match. Virat Kohli (RCB), Tim David (MI), and others were also penalized for Level 1 offenses throughout the season.

Harshit Rana’s Remarkable Season

Despite disciplinary issues, Harshit Rana emerged as the highest uncapped wicket-taker of IPL 2024 and played a pivotal role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ championship-winning campaign. His controversial celebration became a defining moment of the season, even recreated by the team, including owner Shah Rukh Khan, during the post-final celebrations.

Potential Impact of ICC Rules

The adoption of ICC regulations could lead to stricter penalties for offenses and possibly prevent incidents similar to those witnessed in previous seasons. Offenses like Harshit Rana’s send-off may be subject to different interpretations under the revised code.