NewsCricketMajor safety lapse ahead of IND vs PAK match after snake found in Pakistan dugout
INDIA VS PAKISTAN

Major safety lapse ahead of IND vs PAK match after snake found in Pakistan dugout

A snake was found in Pakistan’s dugout before the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash in Colombo. Here’s what happened and match implications.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A snake sighting in Pakistan’s dugout briefly disrupted preparations before the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash in Colombo.
  • Venue officials completed safety checks swiftly, ensuring match readiness for cricket’s biggest rivalry.
  • Tactical decisions and spin-friendly conditions could shape a high-stakes Group A decider.
Major safety lapse ahead of IND vs PAK match after snake found in Pakistan dugoutSnake spotted inside Pakistan’s dugout at Premadasa Stadium ahead of the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash in Colombo, adding unexpected drama to the build-up. Photo Credit – X

Just hours before the India vs Pakistan blockbuster in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, an unexpected disruption grabbed attention at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium. A snake was spotted inside Pakistan’s dugout during a training session, prompting swift action from ground staff and triggering safety concerns ahead of one of cricket’s most high-profile matches. The reptile was safely removed and practice resumed, but the viral video added an unusual twist to an already charged build-up to Sunday’s Group A showdown.

Also Read: IND vs PAK LIVE Updates T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Report from Colombo

What exactly happened at Premadasa Stadium

The incident occurred during Pakistan’s practice session on the eve of the match. Team members had not yet occupied the dugout when the snake was noticed. Stadium staff intervened immediately and removed the animal safely. No injuries or delays were reported. Footage of the incident quickly spread across social media, amplifying the buzz. While such sightings are rare at international venues, Colombo’s tropical climate and open drainage systems occasionally attract reptiles, especially during humid evenings.

Safety protocols and match readiness

Event organisers and ground authorities conducted a quick inspection of the dugout and surrounding areas following the incident. Officials confirmed that:

  • The playing area and team zones were secured.
  • Additional checks were carried out before match day.
  • Teams were assured of full safety compliance.

Sri Lanka Cricket has hosted multiple ICC events, and venue preparedness standards remain aligned with international protocols.

High-stakes clash despite off-field drama

The snake sighting did little to distract from the significance of the encounter.

Group A standings:

  • India: 2 wins, strong net run rate
  • Pakistan: 2 wins, second place

A victory could secure Super Eight qualification and possibly top spot in the group.

India enter the match with momentum after dominant wins over the USA and Namibia. Pakistan defeated the Netherlands and USA, with Sahibzada Farhan emerging as a key contributor at the top.

Pakistan’s likely combination and tactical thinking

Team management is weighing a bowling-heavy approach suited to Colombo’s spin-friendly conditions.

Possible strategy:

  • Two specialist spinners: Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
  • Two frontline pacers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza
  • Leg-spin option: Shadab Khan against India’s left-hand-heavy lineup
  • Faheem Ashraf preferred for batting depth and seam backup

The final XI may hinge on pitch behaviour and weather conditions closer to toss time.

Why India start favourites

India hold a strong edge in T20 World Cup meetings, winning 7 of 8 encounters against Pakistan. Their balanced squad, aggressive batting depth, and early tournament form strengthen their position. However, Pakistan remain unpredictable in high-pressure games. A match-turning spell or explosive powerplay could flip the narrative quickly.

