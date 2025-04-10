Major Setback For CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of IPL 2025, MS Dhoni To Lead Side; Check Details

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was appointed Chennai Super Kings’ captain in IPL 2024, continued to lead the side into the 2025 season. However, a serious elbow injury sustained during the match against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati has ruled him out of the remaining matches this season.

Gaikwad played two matches after suffering the initial injury but has now been officially sidelined. In his absence, MS Dhoni is set to return as captain, a role he relinquished after leading CSK to their fifth IPL title in 2023. This marks a significant leadership comeback for Dhoni after a gap of 1.5 years. Under his captaincy, CSK has reached 10 IPL finals and secured 5 championship titles, making him one of the most successful leaders in the league’s history.

Speaking on the situation, head coach Stephen Fleming stated, “As far as replacements go, we have a few options in the squad. We haven’t zeroed in on anyone. Dhoni was ready to take over. He understood where it was coming from.”

The Super Kings, who started IPL 2025 with a win against Mumbai Indians, have since suffered four consecutive defeats. With Dhoni back at the helm, the team will now bank on his leadership and experience to turn their season around.

CSK’s remaining matches of IPL 2025:

April 11, 2025 – CSK vs. Kolkata Knight Riders at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai,

April 14, 2025 – Lucknow Super Giants vs. CSK at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow,

April 20, 2025 – Mumbai Indians vs. CSK at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai,

April 25, 2025 – CSK vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai,

April 30, 2025 – CSK vs. Punjab Kings at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai,​

May 3, 2025 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. CSK at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,

May 7, 2025 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs. CSK at Eden Gardens, Kolkata,

May 12, 2025 – CSK vs. Rajasthan Royals at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai,

May 18, 2025 – Gujarat Titans vs. CSK at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad,