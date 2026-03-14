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NewsCricketMajor setback for KKR: Star bowler with 34 wickets in last 2 seasons ruled out of IPL 2026 following Knee surgery; Know replacement: Report
HARSHIT RANA INJURY IPL 2026

Major setback for KKR: Star bowler with 34 wickets in last 2 seasons ruled out of IPL 2026 following Knee surgery; Know replacement: Report

As KKR prepares for the new season, the management faces a race against time to finalize their bowling combinations and potentially identify a domestic replacement for the sidelined bowler.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 09:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The loss for KKR is particularly painful given his rising stature in Indian cricket.
  • He has been a cornerstone of the KKR bowling unit, claiming 19 wickets during their 2024 championship run and adding 15 more last season after being retained for INR 4 crore.
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Major setback for KKR: Star bowler with 34 wickets in last 2 seasons ruled out of IPL 2026 following Knee surgery; Know replacement: ReportCredits - Twitter

Three time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been dealt a massive blow just weeks before the commencement of IPL 2026. Right arm fast bowler Harshit Rana has been officially ruled out of the entire upcoming season as he continues to recover from a significant knee injury. This news follows his heartbreaking exclusion from India’s T20 World Cup squad after he sustained the injury during a warm up fixture.

Harshit's injury is yet to announced officially by KKR and thus replacement is awaited.

The Road to Recovery

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A report by the Times of India confirmed that Rana underwent successful knee surgery on February 9. However, medical evaluations indicate that the pacer will not achieve full match fitness in time for the tournament. Rana has been a cornerstone of the KKR bowling unit, claiming 19 wickets during their 2024 championship run and adding 15 more last season after being retained for INR 4 crore.

A source tracking the developments told TOI: "Harshit Rana unfortunately will not be available but it gives the opportunity to other bowlers in the squad — Vaibhav, Umran, Kartik and Akash  to step up and grab the opportunity. No replacement has been decided yet."

Reinforcements and Rising Concerns

With Rana out and Mustafizur Rahman already released by the franchise, KKR has acted quickly to bolster their international pace options. Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani has been confirmed as the replacement for Mustafizur. Muzarabani was a standout performer in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, finishing as the joint third highest wicket taker with 13 scalps. He is expected to join the squad in Kolkata on March 17.

However, the injury list for KKR does not end with Rana. The franchise is also sweating over the fitness of their marquee signing, Matheesha Pathirana. The Sri Lankan slinger sustained an injury during the T20 World Cup, and there is currently no clarity on whether he will recover in time for the opening matches.

Broader Context

The loss of Rana is particularly painful given his rising stature in Indian cricket. His absence leaves a void that KKR hopes to fill using their domestic depth, including the high speed Umran Malik. This injury crisis comes at a time of high tension in the cricketing world, following the controversial T20 World Cup where India emerged victorious despite external debates. Meanwhile, rival teams like Mumbai Indians are facing their own internal pressure, with calls for the franchise to stop utilizing Rohit Sharma as an Impact Sub given his legendary leadership status.

As KKR prepares for the new season, the management faces a race against time to finalize their bowling combinations and potentially identify a domestic replacement for the sidelined Rana to maintain their competitive edge in IPL 2026.

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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