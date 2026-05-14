Major setback for MS Dhoni's CSK as Star player with 14 wickets in 10 matches leaves IPL 2026 due to...

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt a significant blow as their star English all-rounder, Jamie Overton, has left the IPL 2026 season midway to return home. The franchise confirmed that Overton is suffering from a right thigh injury and has traveled back to the United Kingdom for specialized medical attention.

The official statement from the team clarified the situation: "Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management."

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Official Announcement



Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management. pic.twitter.com/pzlO5qE9Dp — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 13, 2026

Impact on the CSK Campaign

While the management has not released a definitive recovery timeline, it remains uncertain if Overton could return for the playoffs should CSK qualify. However, his availability for the final three league matches is virtually ruled out. This absence begins with the high-stakes away fixture against Lucknow Super Giants scheduled for this Friday, May 15.

Overton’s departure leaves a massive void in the bowling department. He has been a standout performer for the Yellow Army, currently ranking as their second-highest wicket-taker of the season. His statistics include:

Wickets: 14

Average: 17.78

Economy Rate: 8.89

His most impactful performance occurred recently on May 11 at Chepauk, where he secured figures of 3 for 36, earning the Player of the Match award during a five-wicket win over LSG.

Ongoing Injury Crisis for the Super Kings

Overton is the latest addition to a long list of players sidelined for CSK during a turbulent 2026 season. The team’s roster has been hit by several setbacks:

Nathan Ellis: Ruled out with a hamstring injury before the tournament started.

Ramakrishna Ghosh: Season ended by a broken foot sustained during his debut; replaced by Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Noronha.

Khaleel Ahmed and Ayush Mhatre: Lost during the middle of the season.

Pending Fitness: The team is still monitoring Spencer Johnson and legendary figure MS Dhoni, neither of whom have taken the field yet this year.

Despite these persistent personnel challenges, Chennai Super Kings continue to show resilience in the tournament. They currently occupy the fifth position in the standings, having earned 12 points from 11 games, and remain active contenders for a place in the top four.