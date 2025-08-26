Major Setback For New Zealand: Key Players Ruled Out Of T20I Series Against Australia, MI Star Doubtful Too

New Zealand cricket has been dealt a big blow ahead of their upcoming T20I series against Australia in October. Several frontline players are unavailable, with pacer Will O’Rourke, opener Finn Allen, and all-rounder Glenn Phillips officially ruled out. To make matters worse, skipper Mitchell Santner’s participation also remains uncertain.

Injury Breakdown

Will O’Rourke sustained a stress fracture in his lower back during New Zealand’s opening Test against Zimbabwe earlier this month. He is set to be sidelined for at least three months, which not only rules him out of the T20Is against Australia but also the white-ball series against England and the home series against West Indies across all formats.

Head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment, saying:

“We’re really feeling for Will at the moment and wishing him speedy recovery. He’s had such an impressive start to his career and so naturally it is disappointing when an injury like this comes along, but he’s a resilient guy and determined to put the work in and come back stronger.”

Fin Injured Too

Finn Allen is another major loss, as he won’t feature in the remaining home white-ball contests this year after undergoing right foot surgery. Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips who arrived in Zimbabwe carrying a groin injury has also been ruled out of the Australia T20I series. However, team management will reassess him in a month’s time to determine his availability for assignments against England and West Indies.

As for captain Mitchell Santner, his status is still uncertain. He had to withdraw midway through The Hundred after experiencing groin discomfort. Now scheduled for abdominal surgery, Santner’s match fitness will be evaluated closer to the series.

Coach Walter emphasized his importance:

“Mitch is a world class player and a crucial part of our T20 side from a skills and leadership point of view. With that in mind we expect to name him in our squad when we announce it in a couple of weeks' time, and from there we can assess how his rest and rehabilitation progresses following surgery, before making a call on the eve of the series.”

He further remarked on the absence of Phillips and Allen, saying:

“It's disappointing to lose the services of Glenn and Finn who have played important batting roles in our T20 set up in recent times. Like in Zimbabwe, their unavailability will present opportunities for others to put their hands up in what's going to be a hugely exciting and important series against Australia.”

Good News on the Bowling Front

Amid these setbacks, there is some relief for the BlackCaps as pacer Ben Sears has recovered from the side strain that kept him out of the Zimbabwe tour. He will be available for selection in the upcoming fixtures.

The T20I series against Australia is set to begin on October 1 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The second and third matches will also be played at the same venue, on October 3 and October 4 respectively