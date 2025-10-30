Major Setback for Team India! Shreyas Iyer’s Spleen Injury Rules Him Out of South Africa Series, Return Uncertain

India’s middle-order mainstay Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of action for at least two months after suffering a laceration of the spleen during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) earlier this month. The injury, sustained while taking a brilliant but awkward catch to dismiss Alex Carey, has not only sidelined the star batter from the South Africa ODI series but also cast doubt over his participation in India’s upcoming New Zealand tour in January.

A Scary Moment in Sydney: How Iyer’s Injury Unfolded

During Australia’s innings in the final ODI, Shreyas Iyer charged backwards to complete a stunning catch off Carey. However, he landed awkwardly on his midsection, visibly grimacing in pain. Though he managed to walk off the field, reports later revealed that Iyer fainted in the dressing room, forcing immediate medical attention. His vital signs reportedly dropped to dangerous levels, prompting an emergency transfer to a Sydney hospital.

Scans revealed internal bleeding caused by a lacerated spleen—a potentially life-threatening condition if not treated swiftly. Iyer was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he underwent a medical procedure known as “interventional trans-catheter embolisation” to arrest the bleeding.

This minimally invasive procedure involves passing a catheter through an artery to seal off the bleeding area and is commonly used to control internal haemorrhages without open surgery.

BCCI Statement: ‘Bleeding Immediately Arrested, Iyer Stable’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the severity of Iyer’s injury in an official release, noting that he suffered a blunt trauma to the abdomen leading to spleen laceration and internal bleeding.

“The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery,” the statement read.

The board also confirmed that Iyer remains under the supervision of a medical team comprising specialists from Sydney and India, ensuring a carefully monitored recovery process.

Two-Month Recovery Timeline: Iyer to Miss South Africa ODIs

According to a report by RevSportz, Iyer’s recovery will take approximately two months, ruling him out of the three-match ODI series against South Africa in November-December. His availability for India’s home ODI series against New Zealand in January 2026 is also uncertain, with the selectors unlikely to rush his return ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The setback comes at a crucial juncture for Iyer, who has been a key pillar in India’s ODI middle order and leadership setup. His absence leaves a significant void, especially with India aiming to finalize its core squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Unfortunate Timing for a Key Player

Iyer’s latest injury adds to a string of fitness challenges that have disrupted his international career over the past two years, including a back surgery in 2023 that kept him out of the IPL and the World Test Championship final. Despite those setbacks, Iyer returned strongly in limited-overs cricket, cementing his spot as a dependable No. 4 batter.

However, this spleen injury poses a fresh hurdle in his journey back to full fitness. Should his recovery extend beyond January, Iyer’s return might coincide with India’s white-ball tour of England in July 2026, marking a long layoff from international action.

A Wake-Up Call for India’s Bench Strength

With Iyer sidelined, the focus now shifts to India’s bench strength. Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Rajat Patidar could find opportunities to stake their claim in the middle order during the upcoming home series.

For the Indian team management, this incident also serves as a reminder of the physical risks players face in modern cricket, where intense schedules and high-impact fielding efforts have become integral to the game’s evolution.