‘Make Sure You Score, Or I’ll Drop You’: Virender Sehwag Opens Up On Heated Clash With Former Indian Head Coach Greg Chappell

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has revealed a fiery conversation he once had with ex-head coach Greg Chappell, which left a lasting impression on him. Known for his fearless batting, Sehwag recalled how Chappell warned him to “score or be dropped” during a crucial phase of his career.

Speaking on The Life Savers Show, Sehwag explained that Chappell often questioned his batting technique, particularly his lack of foot movement.

“He told me, ‘If you don’t move your feet, you won’t score runs.’ I reminded him that I had already scored more than 6,000 runs at an average of over 50 without changing my style. But he was adamant,” Sehwag recalled. Things quickly escalated as the two had a heated argument. Eventually, captain Rahul Dravid stepped in to ease the situation. However, as Sehwag walked out to bat later that day, Chappell issued him a direct ultimatum.

“He told me, ‘Make sure you score, or I’ll drop you.’ That fired me up, and by the end of the second session, I was batting on 184. After that, I told Dravid, ‘Please tell your coach not to come near me,’” Sehwag said with a smile.

The anecdote highlights the tense atmosphere in the Indian dressing room during Chappell’s tenure as head coach between 2005 and 2007. While Sehwag often relied on his instincts rather than technical adjustments, his aggressive approach paid off on numerous occasions, making him one of India’s most destructive openers.

Chappell's Controversial Stint

Chappell’s stint as India’s coach remains one of the most controversial chapters in Indian cricket history, with several players openly criticizing his methods years later. Sehwag’s story adds yet another glimpse into the strained relationships that existed during that period. Despite the differences, Sehwag went on to carve a legendary career, scoring over 17,000 runs for India across formats and registering two triple centuries in Test cricket, a testament to his belief in backing his own style.