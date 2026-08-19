Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Manav Suthar creates history, becomes only 2nd Indian bowler after Narendra Hirwani to...

Manav Suthar creates history, becomes only 2nd Indian bowler after Narendra Hirwani to...

Manav Suthar produced a spellbinding performance on Day 5 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, returning second-innings figures of 6/55 to spin India to a commanding 165-run victory on Wednesday.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
Manav Suthar creates history, becomes only 2nd Indian bowler after Narendra Hirwani to...
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Important part of India’: US envoy Sergio Gor makes landmark J&K visit
2
3
4
5