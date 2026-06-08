Manav Suthar creates history on Test debut, becomes 10th Indian bowler to...

India's newest spin sensation Manav Suthar announced himself on the international stage in style, producing a stunning six-wicket haul on Test debut against Afghanistan in the one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

The left-arm spinner starred with the ball as Afghanistan were bowled out for 152 in response to India's massive first-innings total of 564/8 declared, giving the hosts a commanding lead of 412 runs.

Dream start for Manav Suthar

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Suthar made an immediate impact in his maiden Test appearance, striking in his very first over to put Afghanistan under pressure. The Rajasthan spinner-maintained control throughout his spell and consistently troubled the visitors with his turn, accuracy and variations.

The 23-year-old eventually finished with remarkable figures of 6/33 from 22 overs. He completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Rahmat Shah before removing Saleem Safi in the same over to register a memorable six-for on debut.

Manav Suthar joins elite Indian list

The six-wicket haul placed Suthar among some of India's most successful Test debutants. His figures of 6/33 are now the third-best by an Indian in a debut Test innings, behind only Narendra Hirwani's iconic returns of 8/61 and 8/75 against the West Indies in Chennai in 1988.

Suthar also became the 10th Indian bowler and seventh spinner to claim a five-wicket haul on Test debut. Additionally, he is only the second Indian this century to take a five-for in his maiden Test innings after Amit Mishra achieved the feat against Australia in 2008.

The left-arm spinner also entered another exclusive club by taking a wicket in his very first over in Test cricket, becoming one of the few Indian bowlers to accomplish the feat on debut.

To cap off a memorable outing, Suthar contributed 28 runs with the bat before producing his match-defining spell.

India tighten grip on Afghanistan

India dominated the contest after scoring 564/8 and declared the match after, built around centuries from captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. The hosts then backed up their batting effort with a disciplined bowling performance led by debutant Suthar.

Afghanistan struggled to cope with India's attack and were eventually bundled out for 152. Suthar's ability to extract turn and maintain relentless pressure played a crucial role in dismantling the visitors' batting line-up. With a 412-run first-innings advantage in hand, India remain firmly in control of the one-off Test.