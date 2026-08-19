/Manav Suthar creates history with 10-Fer vs SL, surpasses Ashwin & Harbhajan in just 2nd Test

Rising left-arm spin prodigy Manav Suthar etched his name into the history books during India's opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, delivering a masterclass that dismantled the hosts. Playing only his second career Test match, the young bowler produced a magnificent performance to register the best bowling figures by any Indian bowler on Sri Lankan soil, eclipsing legendary names and anchoring his team to a resounding 165-run victory.
Record-Breaking Figures Outshine Spin Greats
Suthar finished the contest with remarkable match figures of 10/131, surpassing previous historic benchmarks set by legendary Indian spinners. His exceptional effort pushed past Harbhajan Singh's famous 10/153 recorded at Galle in 2008, as well as Ravi Ashwin's 10/160 achieved at the same venue in 2017.
Manav Suthar (2026): 10/131
Harbhajan Singh (2008): 10/153
Ravi Ashwin (2017): 10/160
By achieving this milestone, Suthar also joined an elite club as only the third Indian bowler overall to claim a ten-wicket match haul in Sri Lanka.
Suthar achieved this milestone during his side's first Galle Test against Sri Lanka. In the first innings, Suthar secured figures of 4/76, including the prized wicket of their most experienced batter Dinesh Chandimal. In the second innings, more carnage followed as after getting two early wickets, he packed Sri Lanka's lower-order within just 10 balls, ending with figures of 6/55.
Match Flow and Key Innings
Coming to the match, India won and elected to bat first, knocks from Devdutt Padikkal (167 in 230 balls, with 15 fours and a six), KL Rahul (82 in 175 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Dhruv Jurel (51 in 68 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped them reach 462. Prabath Jayasuriya (4/109) and Keshara Nuwantha (3/175) were among the top bowlers in the first innings.
During Sri Lanka's first innings, they had sunk to 90/5, before a 146-run stand between Niroshan Dickwella (80 in 115 balls, with seven fours) and Sonal Dinusha (100 in 168 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pulled them out of trouble. Suthar's four-fer and overall exceptional spin bowling from India skittled them out for 284 in reply to India's first innings total of 462, trailing by 178 runs.
Sri Lanka's bowling was more clinical in the second innings with only Rishabh Pant (66 in 69 balls, with eight fours and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (44 in 75 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul (35 in 47 balls, with two fours and two sixes) contributing something of note as India was all out for 193 runs, giving Sri Lanka 372 runs to win. Asitha Fernando (4/31) and Prabath (3/43) were exceptional with the ball.
Decisive Spell On Day Five Secures Victory
Defending a target of 372 runs, India faced stubborn resistance on the final day from Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha. In the second innings, Sri Lanka were down and out at 47/4, but Dhanajaya de Silva (59 in 151 balls, with seven fours) and Sonal Dinusha (84 in 128 balls, with eight fours and a six) gave them a glimmer of hope with a 91-run stand.
However, Suthar turned the contest decisively in the visitors' favor during a devastating passage of play in the afternoon session. He broke a dangerous partnership by inducing an edge from Dinusha, before clean bowling Prabath Jayasuriya with a sharp in-drifter on the very next delivery.
Switching angles around the wicket, Suthar soon found the outside edge of Lahiru Kumara's bat to complete his second five-wicket haul in as many Tests. After Dinusha fell as the seventh wicket, it was all over for Sri Lanka as Suthar made Sri Lanka's lower-order collapse like a pack of cards, bundling them out for 206 runs. Sri Lanka lost the Test by 165 runs. Suthar fittingly wrapped up the match in his subsequent over by breaching Keshara Nuwantha's defense with a quicker arm ball, ending with second-innings figures of 6/55 and sealing a 1-0 lead for India in the series.
Prasidh Krishna (2/16 in 10 overs) bowled an exceptional spell of pace, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja also got a wicket each. India is 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.
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