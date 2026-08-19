/Manav Suthar creates history with 10-Fer vs SL, surpasses Ashwin & Harbhajan in just 2nd Test

Switching angles around the wicket, Suthar soon found the outside edge of Lahiru Kumara's bat to complete his second five-wicket haul in as many Tests. After Dinusha fell as the seventh wicket, it was all over for Sri Lanka as Suthar made Sri Lanka's lower-order collapse like a pack of cards, bundling them out for 206 runs. Sri Lanka lost the Test by 165 runs. Suthar fittingly wrapped up the match in his subsequent over by breaching Keshara Nuwantha's defense with a quicker arm ball, ending with second-innings figures of 6/55 and sealing a 1-0 lead for India in the series.