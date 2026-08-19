Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Manav Suthar creates history with 10-Fer vs SL, surpasses Ashwin & Harbhajan in just 2nd Test

Manav Suthar creates history with 10-Fer vs SL, surpasses Ashwin & Harbhajan in just 2nd Test

Rising left-arm spin prodigy Manav Suthar etched his name into the history books during India's opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, delivering a masterclass that dismantled the hosts.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
Manav Suthar creates history with 10-Fer vs SL, surpasses Ashwin & Harbhajan in just 2nd Test
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Manav Suthar creates history with 10-Fer vs SL, surpasses Ashwin & Harbhajan in just 2nd Test
2
3
4
5