Manav Suthar gets emotional after dream India test debut, says 'It was my father's dream too...

India's newest Test star Manav Suthar has revealed how he began preparing for red-ball cricket even while playing in the IPL after sensing an opportunity could come his way. The left-arm spinner, who made a memorable debut against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, said representing India in Test cricket had always been his biggest dream.

Suthar was handed his maiden Test cap ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, becoming India's first specialist spin-bowling Test debutant since Axar Patel in 2021. The 23-year-old received his cap from senior spinner Kuldeep Yadav and went on to produce a performance to remember.

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'Playing Test cricket for India was always the goal'

Speaking on JioStar, Suthar recalled the moment head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill informed him about his debut. "Gautam sir and the skipper informed me that I would be making my debut. It was a very proud moment because ever since I started playing, it had been my dream, my father's dream and everyone's dream for me to play Test cricket for India."

The young spinner said red-ball cricket has always held special importance in his career. "From the very first day I started playing and as I progressed through the ranks, red-ball cricket meant everything to me. It is the pinnacle of the sport," Suthar said.

How IPL helped him prepare for Test cricket

Suthar, who represented Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 under Shubman Gill's leadership, revealed that he had already started working with the red ball during the tournament after learning he was in contention for the Afghanistan Test.

"When my name came up in the team, I was practising with the red ball during the IPL as well, thinking about how I would approach things if given the opportunity."

He added that he spent several long sessions honing his skills after joining the Indian squad. "After coming here, I had three or four long practice sessions. The key is to keep bowling as much as you can," he said.

Historic debut in India's biggest-ever Test win

Suthar made an immediate impact on the international stage, helping India register their biggest victory in Test cricket by margin of runs. The left-arm spinner returned figures of 6/33 in Afghanistan's first innings and became only the fifth Indian bowler to claim a five-wicket haul on Test debut. He also became the first Indian spinner since Ravichandran Ashwin in 2011 to achieve the feat.

Only Narendra Hirwani's remarkable 16-wicket match haul against the West Indies in 1988 remains ahead of Suthar among Indian bowlers on Test debut.

ALSO READ: India's biggest wins in Test cricket: From Afghanistan in 2026 to Sri Lanka in 2017...; Check full list

Debut wicket remains his favourite

Reflecting on his bowling strategy, Suthar said he noticed assistance for spinners from the surface and focused on maintaining consistency. "When I bowled my first over, the ball was turning, so I tried to bowl my stock ball as much as possible."

The youngster added that he never allowed himself to get carried away despite early success. "I didn't want to get carried away, but my focus was on consistently putting the ball in the right area."

Asked about his favourite wicket from the match, Suthar had a simple answer. "My favourite wicket was obviously the first one, my debut wicket. It will always remain my favourite," he said.