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Manav Suthar opens up on bowling with Ravindra Jadeja: 'A lot to learn from him'

Manav Suthar praised veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja for his consistency and stump-to-stump bowling as the duo shared seven wickets in Sri Lanka's first innings in the ongoing first Test in Galle.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Manav Suthar opens up on bowling with Ravindra Jadeja: 'A lot to learn from him'
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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