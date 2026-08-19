/Manav Suthar runs riot with 6-55 as India crushes Sri Lanka by 165 runs in Galle Test to lead series 1-0

On the very next delivery, Suthar castled Prabath Jayasuriya for a golden duck with a in-drifter that gripped off the pitch to clip the top of the off stump. Lahiru Kumara safely negotiated the hat-trick ball, but Suthar switched to round the wicket two balls later to find his outside edge that was caught behind by Rishabh Pant, as he completed his second five-wicket haul in as many Tests.