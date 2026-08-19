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Manav Suthar runs riot with 6-55 as India crushes Sri Lanka by 165 runs in Galle Test to lead series 1-0

Riding on a scintillating spell of 6-55 from young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, India wrapped up a dominant 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Manav Suthar runs riot with 6-55 as India crushes Sri Lanka by 165 runs in Galle Test to lead series 1-0
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Manav Suthar runs riot with 6-55 as India crushes Sri Lanka by 165 runs in Galle Test to lead series 1-0
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