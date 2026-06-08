Manav Suthar's three-wicket test debut earns big praise from Washington Sundar, says 'You can expect a lot more...'

Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar made an immediate impact for India against Afghanistan in the one-off Test as New Chandigarh, earning praise from teammate Washington Sundar after a memorable performance on Day 2.

Suthar, who was handed his maiden Test cap, emerged as India's most successful bowler of the day by claiming three wickets as Afghanistan slipped to 113/5 in reply to India's massive first-innings total of 567/8 declared.

Speaking after the day's play, Washington Sundar highlighted the youngster's work ethic and ability to extract significant turn from the surface. "He has been brilliant. We have seen what he can bring to the table over the last few years, especially in this format. The amount of skill he possesses and the way he has worked on it is a genuine treat to watch," Washington said.

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The all-rounder was particularly impressed with Suthar's commitment on every delivery. "In terms of skillset, I think he gives all his energy into the ball every single delivery. He uses a lot of his body and that's quite evident. Every time he gets into his load-up and releases the ball, he gives everything he has. That's an amazing skill as well as attitude to bring every single day," he added.

Dream start to test career

India captain Shubman Gill introduced Suthar early in Afghanistan's innings, and the left-arm spinner responded instantly. He dismissed opener Abdul Malik in his very first over before adding the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Afsar Khan later in the innings.

His disciplined spell helped India tighten their grip on the contest after the hosts had piled up a commanding total, powered by centuries from Gill and KL Rahul

Why India are excited about Manav Suthar

Washington believes Suthar's experience in domestic cricket and India A matches has prepared him well for the highest level. "He's got great skill sets as a genuine spinner. The amount of spin and revs he can generate on the ball has always been one of his biggest strengths. He has played a lot of red-ball cricket in the last few years and has done really well," Washington noted.

The praise comes at an important time for India, who are continuing to evaluate their spin options ahead of future World Test Championship assignments.

Pitch expected to assist spinners further

Washington also assessed the conditions in New Chandigarh, predicting that the surface will become increasingly challenging for batters. "The wicket is a little slow and has some purchase for spin. Over the next couple of days, it will only get slower and turn more. Batters will have to grind and spend time at the crease to score runs," he said.