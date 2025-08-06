Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave The Hundred FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch MO vs SB 2nd Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online
Manchester Originals face Southern Brave in the second match of The Hundred 2025 on August 6 at Old Trafford. Originals seek redemption after a poor 2024, while Brave aim for another strong campaign. Big IPL stars add extra excitement.
The Hundred: The second match of The Hundred 2025 will see Manchester Originals take on Southern Brave at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, August 6. The game is scheduled to start at 11 PM IST. The 100-ball tournament kicked off on August 5, with Oval Invincibles securing a comfortable six-wicket win over London Spirit in the opener.
Originals Seek Turnaround After Poor 2024 Season
Led by Phil Salt, the Manchester Originals had a disappointing 2024 campaign, winning just one out of eight matches. This season, they will be hoping for a strong start and a turnaround in form, especially with a power-packed squad at their disposal.
Southern Brave Eye Another Final Run
Under the leadership of James Vince, the Southern Brave were runners-up last season, narrowly losing to the Oval Invincibles in the final. With a balanced team featuring both experienced campaigners and young talent, they will be eager to go one step further this year.
Manchester Originals Probable Playing XI
Phil Salt (capt)
Jos Buttler (wk)
Heinrich Klaasen
Thomas Aspinwall
Ben McKinney
Lewis Gregory
Scott Currie
Tom Hartley
Noor Ahmad
James Anderson
George Garton
Southern Brave Probable Playing XI
James Vince (capt)
Jason Roy
Finn Allen (wk)
Leus du Plooy
James Coles
Hilton Cartwright
Craig Overton
Chris Jordan
Tymal Mills/Jofra Archer
Reece Topley
Danny Briggs
Full Squads for The Hundred 2025
Manchester Originals
Jos Buttler, Phil Salt (capt), Matthew Hurst, Mark Chapman, Heinrich Klaasen, Ben McKinney, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, George Garton, Noor Ahmad, James Anderson, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Thomas Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Farhan Ahmed
Southern Brave
James Vince (capt), Finn Allen, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Leus du Plooy, Michael Bracewell, Craig Overton, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, James Coles, Toby Albert, Danny Briggs
IPL Stars to Watch Out For
Several players who shine in the IPL will be in action:
Jos Buttler (GT)
Phil Salt (RCB)
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
Noor Ahmad (CSK)
Jofra Archer (RR)
Reece Topley (MI)
Their performances could be key in deciding the outcome of this clash.
Where to watch Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave live streaming?
For fans in the UK:
TV Broadcast: Sky Sports
Radio Commentary: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Digital Highlights: BBC Sport app & website
For fans in India:
TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: Sony Liv App & FanCode
If you're looking to watch The Hundred 2025 live online, Sony Liv (India) and Sky Sports (UK) remain the most reliable platforms. International viewers can check local listings or online streams, but geo-restrictions may apply.
