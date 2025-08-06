Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave The Hundred FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch MO vs SB 2nd Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

The Hundred: The second match of The Hundred 2025 will see Manchester Originals take on Southern Brave at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, August 6. The game is scheduled to start at 11 PM IST. The 100-ball tournament kicked off on August 5, with Oval Invincibles securing a comfortable six-wicket win over London Spirit in the opener.

Originals Seek Turnaround After Poor 2024 Season

Led by Phil Salt, the Manchester Originals had a disappointing 2024 campaign, winning just one out of eight matches. This season, they will be hoping for a strong start and a turnaround in form, especially with a power-packed squad at their disposal.

Southern Brave Eye Another Final Run

Under the leadership of James Vince, the Southern Brave were runners-up last season, narrowly losing to the Oval Invincibles in the final. With a balanced team featuring both experienced campaigners and young talent, they will be eager to go one step further this year.

Manchester Originals Probable Playing XI

Phil Salt (capt)

Jos Buttler (wk)

Heinrich Klaasen

Thomas Aspinwall

Ben McKinney

Lewis Gregory

Scott Currie

Tom Hartley

Noor Ahmad

James Anderson

George Garton

Southern Brave Probable Playing XI

James Vince (capt)

Jason Roy

Finn Allen (wk)

Leus du Plooy

James Coles

Hilton Cartwright

Craig Overton

Chris Jordan

Tymal Mills/Jofra Archer

Reece Topley

Danny Briggs

Full Squads for The Hundred 2025

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt (capt), Matthew Hurst, Mark Chapman, Heinrich Klaasen, Ben McKinney, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, George Garton, Noor Ahmad, James Anderson, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Thomas Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Farhan Ahmed

Southern Brave

James Vince (capt), Finn Allen, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Leus du Plooy, Michael Bracewell, Craig Overton, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, James Coles, Toby Albert, Danny Briggs

IPL Stars to Watch Out For

Several players who shine in the IPL will be in action:

Jos Buttler (GT)

Phil Salt (RCB)

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Noor Ahmad (CSK)

Jofra Archer (RR)

Reece Topley (MI)

Their performances could be key in deciding the outcome of this clash.

Where to watch Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave live streaming?

For fans in the UK:

TV Broadcast: Sky Sports

Radio Commentary: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Digital Highlights: BBC Sport app & website

For fans in India:

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App & FanCode

If you're looking to watch The Hundred 2025 live online, Sony Liv (India) and Sky Sports (UK) remain the most reliable platforms. International viewers can check local listings or online streams, but geo-restrictions may apply.