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Manchester Super Giants lift maiden Men's Hundred title, beat Trent Rockets by 5 wickets after Tim Seifert blitz

Having suffered heartbreak as runners-up in previous editions under their former identity, the Manchester franchise finally broke their Hundred title drought in thrilling fashion. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 09:12 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
Manchester Super Giants lift maiden Men's Hundred title, beat Trent Rockets by 5 wickets after Tim Seifert blitz
Image Credit: Manchester Super Giants

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Manchester Super Giants lift maiden Men's Hundred title, beat Trent Rockets by 5 wickets after Tim Seifert blitz
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