New Zealand opener Tim Seifert produced a blistering 72 off just 38 balls and guided Manchester Super Giants to their first-ever Men's Hundred title, defeating Trent Rockets by five wickets in a thrilling final at Lord's on Sunday night.
Having suffered heartbreak as runners-up in previous editions under their former identity, Manchester finally broke their title drought in thrilling fashion, hunting down a target of 159 with two deliveries to spare.
Seifert's explosive innings - featuring four fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of nearly 190 - set up the chase and earned him both Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards. He finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 394 runs at an average just shy of 50.
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After Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field, the Trent Rockets got off to a steady start courtesy of Ben Duckett (31 off 24) and Finn Allen (15), racing to 48 for no loss. However, the introduction of Afghan left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad flipped the momentum dramatically.
Noor struck with his very first ball to dismiss Allen, before bamboozling Duckett with a sharp wrong’un caught behind. When he removed Tim David for a golden duck, Trent Rockets had slipped to 95/5.
A counter-attacking knock from Aneurin Donald (38 off 19), followed by aggressive late cameos from Lewis Gregory (32 off 16) and Mitchell Santner (20 not out off 16), rescued the Rockets' innings and set up a competitive total of 158/8.
Manchester Super Giants' chase began with absolute intent. Tim Seifert took control from the outset, launching seven massive sixes and four boundaries in a blistering 72 off just 38 deliveries.
Record Blitz: Seifert reached his half-century in just 23 balls, becoming the first batter to register five fifties in a single edition of The Hundred.
Fast Start: Alongside Paul Walter (22 off 14), Seifert powered Manchester to an explosive 66-run opening stand in 31 balls, keeping the required run rate well under control.
Just as the Super Giants appeared to be cruising, Trent Rockets mounted a fierce late fightback. Veteran Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir (3/29) struck in rapid succession, removing Heinrich Klaasen and Michael Bracewell to trigger a middle-order stumble.
With the equation tightened to three runs needed off the final three balls, all-rounder Liam Dawson stepped up to deliver the knockout punch.
After two dot balls against Ben Sanderson, Dawson clobbered a towering six over deep mid-wicket to send the Manchester dugout into raptures and seal the silverware in style.
The win marked a historic breakthrough for the franchise, formerly known as Manchester Originals and rebranded as Super Giants for the 2026 season under new ownership involvement.
It was the first Hundred title for either the men's or women's Manchester side, ending a long wait for silverware after previous near-misses, including a runners-up finish to Rockets in 2022.
Super Giants had recovered strongly from early struggles in the group stage, stringing together five consecutive wins to reach and claim the title.
Match Summary
Innings Team Score Top Performer
1st Trent Rockets158/8 (100 balls) Aneurin Donald (38 off 19) and Noor Ahmad (3/33)
2nd Manchester Super Giants162/5 (98 balls) Tim Seifert (72 off 38) and Mohammad Amir (3/29)
Result: Manchester Super Giants won by 5 wickets.
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