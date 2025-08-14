Manchester Test Handshake Row: Washington Sundar Shares Inside Story on India vs England Drama

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has finally addressed the handshake controversy during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, where tensions flared on the final day. The incident involved Ravindra Jadeja turning down England captain Ben Stokes’ customary handshake offer, sparking a debate across cricketing circles. Sundar, who witnessed the moment firsthand, provided candid insights on the episode and its impact on the Indian team.

Handshake Row: Sundar’s Perspective

The handshake request came as India fought back to secure a draw in the final Test. Stokes approached Jadeja during a critical phase when both he and Sundar were nearing centuries. Jadeja politely declined, leading to visible frustration from Stokes and some England teammates.

Reflecting on the situation, Sundar told Wisden, “I mean, it just happens in any sport, doesn’t it? We’ve seen a lot of such things happen, not just in cricket, but in any sport. That’s how sport is. It brings out a lot. I think it was just an experience for all of us, honestly.”

He further admitted that the incident energized the Indian team. “One hundred per cent. Especially in Test cricket, you want to be challenged because that’s exactly what you expect every single day. When the situation gets tough, the only thing that will help you succeed is being really tough in your head,” Sundar explained.

Sundar’s Maiden Test Century Powers India

The Manchester Test also marked a significant milestone for Sundar, who scored his maiden Test century. Batting with composure under pressure, the 27-year-old showcased his batting prowess and proved why Gautam Gambhir’s decision to select him over Kuldeep Yadav was spot on. Sundar amassed 284 runs across four Tests at an impressive average of 47.33, playing a pivotal role in helping India draw the series.

Although the conditions favored fast bowlers, Sundar made the most of his opportunities with the ball, finishing the series with seven wickets at an average of 38.57, further underlining his value as a genuine all-rounder.

Playing Under Gambhir: Trust and Strategy

Sundar also reflected on the impact of playing under Gautam Gambhir’s mentorship. Despite early criticism following India’s losses to New Zealand and Australia, Gambhir backed young talents like Sundar, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, instilling confidence and strategic clarity. Sundar shared, “Credit to them for having such a calm dressing room throughout the series. Their communication was precise and clear on what was expected. Both of them have a lot of belief in their players and that really helps in the bigger picture.”

The guidance and trust from Gambhir, combined with Shubman Gill’s leadership, allowed India to bounce back from difficult positions, including a memorable 6-run victory at The Oval, which proved critical in leveling the series 2-2. Sundar’s performances highlighted the success of this leadership approach, balancing aggression with tactical awareness.