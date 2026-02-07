Manchester United Co-Chairman Avram Glazer emerges top bidder with $1.8 Billion offer for RCB IPL franchise

In a major development in global sports ownership, Avram Glazer, executive co-chairman of Manchester United, has reportedly submitted a $1.8 billion bid to acquire the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League. According to reports, Glazer’s bid is currently the highest among multiple offers received for the Bengaluru-based franchise, underlining the soaring valuation of IPL teams and the growing global interest in Indian cricket.

RCB Sale Process Draws Global Attention

RCB’s current owners, Diageo, are understood to be exploring a partial or full sale of the franchise as part of a broader strategic review. The process has reportedly attracted nine non-binding bids, with valuations ranging from $1 billion to Glazer’s headline-grabbing $1.8 billion offer. If completed, the deal would rank among the largest franchise transactions in the history of Indian sport, surpassing several previous IPL sales and reinforcing the league’s commercial strength.

Glazer Family’s Expanding Cricket Footprint

The Glazer family is no stranger to cricket investments. They already own the Desert Vipers in the UAE’s ILT20 league and had earlier shown interest during the IPL’s expansion phase in 2021, though they were unsuccessful at the time. A successful acquisition of RCB would mark the family’s most significant move into cricket and further strengthen the crossover between elite football ownership and franchise-based T20 leagues.

Why RCB Is a Prime Asset

RCB are among the most valuable and popular teams in the IPL, boasting a massive global fan base, strong commercial partnerships, and star power built over the years. Their recent on-field success, including their maiden IPL title, has further enhanced the franchise’s market value.

With Bengaluru being one of India’s biggest commercial hubs, RCB’s brand appeal continues to attract high-profile investors from across the world.

Other Reported Bidders and Interested Parties

1. Adar Poonawalla (Serum Institute / personal interest) - Adar Poonawalla has publicly said he intends to submit a strong bid for RCB; Reuters reported his declared interest though no firm bid amount has been made public.

2. Adani Group - reported interest - Indian conglomerates have been linked to the sale; the Adani Group has been reported as one of the strategic suitors showing interest in acquiring the franchise. (media reports listing interested Indian industrial groups).

3. JSW Group - reported interest - JSW Group, another high-profile Indian industrial house named in media lists of interested parties.

4. Sanjay Govil / US-India investors - reported interest- Sanjay Govil and other India/US investors have been named in reportage as potential acquirers or consortium leads.

Several outlets cite that nine non-binding proposals were received in the initial round, with valuations spanning roughly $1 billion up to the $1.8 billion reported for the Glazer offer. The full list of parties and exact numbers has not been publicly disclosed in detail by Diageo.

What Happens Next

At this stage, the bids are non-binding, and Diageo is expected to shortlist interested parties before inviting final offers. While no agreement has been reached yet, Avram Glazer’s $1.8 billion bid has set the benchmark and intensified competition for one of cricket’s most prized assets. If the deal goes through, it could redefine IPL franchise valuations and signal a new era of international ownership in Indian cricket.