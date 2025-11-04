Mandira Bedi, The Silent Hero: How The Actress’s Support Gave India’s Women Cricketers Wings To Dream Big

India’s women made the nation proud by winning the World Cup a victory that many called the result of years of hard work and hope. But before this moment of glory, several people played a part in shaping the journey of women’s cricket in India. One of them was Mandira Bedi, who changed how people looked at women in cricket broadcasting. At a time when women’s cricket had little money or attention, she stepped in to help the players in a way few others did. Her support, both on television and behind the scenes, became an important chapter in the long fight to bring respect and recognition to women’s cricket.

Breaking Barriers In Cricket Broadcasting

In the early 2000s, Mandira Bedi became a familiar face in cricket broadcasting a space largely dominated by men. Her presence was often mocked, and critics labelled her “dumb,” refusing to believe she could talk seriously about cricket. But Mandira refused to back down. She worked harder, learned more, and proved that women had every right to discuss and analyse the game on national television.

Her determination didn’t just change perceptions on TV; it inspired other women to step into sports media and claim their space with confidence.

When the Women’s Team Had No Money

There was a time when India’s women cricketers didn’t even have enough funds to travel abroad. Former cricketer Nutan Gavaskar revealed that the Women’s Cricket Association of India (WCAI) had no financial support, and players participated purely for passion. “There was no money but all those women played for the sheer love of the game,” she told PTI. That’s when Mandira Bedi stepped in to help.

Mandira’s Unseen Contribution

Mandira was at the peak of her television career when she decided to use her popularity for a cause. According to Nutan Gavaskar, Mandira shot a commercial for a well-known diamond brand and donated her entire endorsement fee to the WCAI. That money helped the women’s team arrange air tickets for their England tour.

Later, while endorsing Asmi jewellery, Mandira convinced the brand to sponsor the women’s ODI series against West Indies in 2004. Former WCAI secretary Shubhangi Kulkarni called her gesture a turning point that encouraged other companies to consider investing in women’s cricket.

The Invisible Years and A Silent Hero

Before the BCCI took over, India’s women cricketers travelled in general compartments, shared kits, and even stayed in strangers’ homes during tours. It was an era of struggle, but Mandira’s support gave the sport dignity and visibility. Her quiet efforts opened doors for others first for women in cricket broadcasting, and then for the women who played the game itself.

Still Cheering for the Champions

After India’s historic World Cup win, Mandira shared a heartfelt handwritten note on Instagram:

“You didn’t play for a nation, you moved it.”

She added, “I once stood on the sidelines of women’s cricket, humbled by its grit and grace. Last night, you showed the world its power.” Mandira’s name may not appear in record books, but her belief in women’s cricket helped build the foundation for the triumphs the world is celebrating today.