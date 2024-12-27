EXPLAINED: Why Team India Is Wearing Black Arm Band During Day 2 Of Boxing Day Test?

Cricket, often referred to as a religion in India, has long been a platform for the nation to express unity, pride, and solidarity. On Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the Indian team’s decision to don black armbands added a poignant layer to the intense cricketing battle. The gesture served as a solemn tribute to India’s former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away the previous night.

The Context: Border-Gavaskar Trophy Intensifies

The Boxing Day Test is a marquee fixture in world cricket, and this year’s clash between India and Australia carried extra weight. The fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy saw both teams fighting for a potential spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Australia, having won the toss and opted to bat, dominated the early proceedings of Day 1. Sam Konstas’s aggressive innings set the tone, followed by solid contributions from Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja. However, Jasprit Bumrah’s late burst brought India back into the game, leaving Australia at 306/4 at stumps, ensuring the match remained finely poised.

Why the Black Armbands?

As play resumed on Day 2, fans noticed Indian players wearing black armbands—a rare and symbolic gesture. The armbands were worn to mourn the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 92.

Dr. Singh, who served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was a stalwart of Indian politics, widely respected for his economic acumen and leadership. His passing marked the end of an era, and the Indian cricket team’s tribute reflected the nation’s collective sorrow.

A National Loss Observed Internationally

The gesture of wearing black armbands during an international cricket match underscored the unity and respect the sport embodies. While cricket is a fiercely competitive game, moments like these remind us of its power to transcend boundaries and serve as a conduit for national emotions. The team’s tribute was not just a nod to Dr. Singh’s legacy but also a message of solidarity for millions of Indians mourning his loss.

Match Update: India’s Plans for Day 2

On the field, the Indian team faced a daunting task—to restrict Australia’s total below 400 and then mount a strong batting response. Jasprit Bumrah, who had been the standout bowler on Day 1, once again led the attack, supported by Mohammed Siraj and debutant Akash Deep.

Australia’s middle order, however, proved resilient, with Travis Head and Alex Carey adding crucial runs. The Indian bowlers kept chipping away, ensuring that Australia couldn’t fully capitalize on their strong start.

India’s batting lineup, featuring stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, awaited its opportunity to counterattack. The pitch, offering pace and bounce, promised an exciting contest between bat and ball.

Tributes Beyond Cricket

Social media was abuzz with reactions to the Indian team’s tribute. Fans and public figures lauded the team for their gesture, highlighting the importance of remembering national leaders even in the midst of fierce sporting battles.

Prominent personalities took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to express their condolences and praise the team. “A fitting tribute by our Men in Blue to a man who dedicated his life to India’s progress. Rest in peace, Dr. Manmohan Singh,” read one tweet.