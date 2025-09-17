Manoj Tiwary Slams Gautam Gambhir Gambhir: ‘Puppet Captain’ Theory Behind Shubman Gill’s Asia Cup 2025 Comeback

The Asia Cup 2025 has delivered not just thrilling cricket but also its share of off-field controversies. Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has sparked a fresh debate by alleging that head coach Gautam Gambhir’s influence played a pivotal role in Shubman Gill’s comeback to India’s T20I squad. According to Tiwary, Gambhir prefers captains who follow his lead unquestioningly, and Gill’s appointment as T20I vice-captain was a result of this dynamic.

Shubman Gill’s Return to the T20I Setup

Shubman Gill has been named one of India’s openers for the Asia Cup 2025, marking his much-anticipated return to the shortest format. His comeback comes after a remarkable run in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, where he amassed 754 runs at an average of 75.40, captaining India with authority.

Gill’s form has not been limited to the international stage. For the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL, he has been a consistent run-getter and a composed leader. Despite focusing primarily on ODIs and Tests over the last year, his T20I recall was seen by selectors as an opportunity to strengthen India’s top order with experience and stability. His elevation to vice-captaincy ensured him a permanent place in the playing XI, even if it meant disrupting the successful partnership of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

The Sanju Samson Debate

One of the most debated outcomes of Gill’s inclusion has been the shift in Sanju Samson’s batting role. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman, who had forged a destructive opening stand with Abhishek Sharma, has now been pushed to the middle order.

This decision raised eyebrows, as Samson had been one of India’s most consistent T20I openers over the past year. He played pivotal knocks against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, providing India with explosive starts that fans had long craved in the shortest format. Manoj Tiwary questioned the rationale behind altering such a successful combination, emphasizing that breaking the Sharma-Samson duo was unnecessary.

Manoj Tiwary’s Allegations Against Gambhir

In a candid interview, Tiwary praised Shubman Gill’s achievements but did not shy away from criticizing the process behind his inclusion. He stated:

“It’s an open secret that Gautam Gambhir wants a captain who will listen to him. Gill has been brilliant, no doubt, but when Abhishek and Samson were delivering outstanding starts, why disrupt that rhythm? The answer is simple — Gambhir wanted someone who would follow his vision without questioning.”

Tiwary’s remarks add fuel to the ongoing speculation around Gambhir’s control over team dynamics. Since taking over as India’s head coach, Gambhir has been instrumental in shaping leadership choices, often favoring cricketers he trusts to execute his strategies without pushback.

Gill’s Performances So Far in the Asia Cup 2025

While the debate rages on, Shubman Gill’s performances in the Asia Cup have been underwhelming. He has managed only 30 runs so far, falling short of the expectations that came with his selection and leadership responsibilities. Critics argue that his inclusion has disrupted a settled batting order, while supporters believe it is only a matter of time before Gill finds his rhythm.

The Bigger Picture: India’s Leadership Transition

India is in the midst of a crucial transition phase across formats. With Rohit Sharma battling injuries and Virat Kohli’s T20I retirement, the hunt for long-term leaders is at its peak. Shubman Gill, with his calm temperament and proven success in Tests and the IPL, is seen by many as a natural choice. However, questions over favoritism and politics in selection threaten to overshadow his genuine credentials.

Manoj Tiwary’s allegations highlight a broader issue — whether India’s team management is prioritizing loyalty over merit. If Gill thrives under Gambhir’s mentorship, the criticism may fade. But if India’s campaign falters, these allegations could resurface stronger than ever.