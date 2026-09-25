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Marco Jansen creates ODI history with rare all-round feat as South Africa beat Australia by 69 runs

Marco Jansen produced a rare all-round performance as South Africa beat Australia by 69 runs in the first ODI in Durban. Jansen scored 75 runs, took one wicket and grabbed four catches to become only the fifth player to achieve the feat in ODIs.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Marco Jansen creates ODI history with rare all-round feat as South Africa beat Australia by 69 runs
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Marco Jansen creates ODI history with rare all-round feat as South Africa beat Australia by 69 runs
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