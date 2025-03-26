Marcus Stoinis’ Powerful Six Injures Security Official During PBKS vs GT IPL Match - Watch Video

IPL 2025: In a high-intensity clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25, Marcus Stoinis made headlines for an unexpected incident during PBKS' thrilling 11-run victory.

Stoinis' Powerful Six Injures Security Official

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, known for his brute strength, struggled early in his innings after coming in at No. 6. After scoring just one run off his first six balls, he found his rhythm with a boundary off R Sai Kishore in the 13th over. Moments later, he launched a massive six off Mohammed Siraj over deep mid-wicket. However, the ball struck a female security official stationed near the boundary.

The impact hit her right leg, raising immediate concern among players and onlookers. Fortunately, she appeared to recover quickly, though minor swelling was expected. The incident quickly went viral on social media, with fans reacting to both the power of the shot and the unexpected consequences.

PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer Shines with Blazing 97

While Stoinis’ six grabbed attention, it was PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer who stole the show with a match-winning knock. Iyer hammered an unbeaten 97 off just 42 balls, smashing five fours and nine sixes. His explosive innings propelled PBKS to a formidable total of 243/5. Priyansh Arya (47) and Shashank Singh (44*) also played crucial roles in the batting onslaught.

Gujarat Titans' Fightback Falls Short

In response, GT put up a spirited fight. Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler led the chase with aggressive half-centuries, while skipper Shubman Gill and Sherfane Rutherford added quick runs. However, despite their efforts, GT could only reach 232/5, falling short by 11 runs in a high-scoring thriller.

Safety Concerns at IPL Matches

The incident involving the security official has once again highlighted the unpredictable nature of the sport and the risks associated with boundary-side roles. It serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring adequate safety measures for all personnel involved in the game. Despite the unfortunate injury, the game lived up to its billing, delivering yet another electrifying contest in IPL 2025.