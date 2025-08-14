Marcus Stoinis Supports Private Investment In BBL Teams, Eyes 2026 T20 World Cup

Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has expressed his support for introducing private ownership into Big Bash League (BBL) franchises, suggesting that the model successfully used by Indian Premier League (IPL) teams could also benefit Australian cricket. At the same time, he reaffirmed that his main focus remains on competing in next year’s T20 World Cup.

This year saw IPL franchise owners, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals, acquire stakes in teams from The Hundred, including Oval Invincibles, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, and Southern Brave. Cricket Australia recently announced it is open to private investment in BBL teams and is currently reviewing proposals provided by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Stoinis highlighted the success of IPL investors, saying, “You want people who have a proven record of building something strong. If they replicate that in Australia, it’s a win-win for everyone involved, including the sport itself.”

Currently representing Trent Rockets in The Hundred, Stoinis has retired from ODIs but remains available for T20I selection. His absence from Australia’s current T20I series against South Africa follows discussions earlier this year with national coach Andrew McDonald and chief selector George Bailey about balancing international commitments with franchise opportunities.

“When an opportunity like The Hundred comes along, you can sign a contract for it, but you can’t pick yourself for Australia. We made a plan in advance, and that made the decision smoother,” Stoinis explained.

Bailey recently confirmed that Stoinis is “firmly in the mix” for the T20 World Cup squad. The all-rounder acknowledged it felt strange watching his teammates play without him, but insisted he is satisfied with his choices. “You still share a laugh and a few messages after games. Representing Australia has been one of the best experiences of my life, and I’m not done yet,” he said.