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Mark Coles appointed Zimbabwe women’s cricket team head coach ahead of South Africa series

Zimbabwe Cricket has appointed Mark Coles as the new head coach of the women’s national team after a rigorous recruitment process. The former Pakistan and Scotland coach will begin his tenure with Zimbabwe’s upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
Mark Coles appointed Zimbabwe women’s cricket team head coach ahead of South Africa series
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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