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Mark Wood announces International retirement after 11-year England career

Mark Wood has announced his retirement from international cricket after an 11-year England career. The fast bowler took 119 Test wickets and played a key role in two World Cup-winning campaigns.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 02:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
Mark Wood announces International retirement after 11-year England career
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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