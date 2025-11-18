Advertisement
NewsCricket
MARK WOOD

Mark Wood Back At Full Pace Ahead Of Ashes Opener Vs Australia In Perth

England fast bowler Mark Wood has provided a major boost to the team’s preparations after returning to near full-tilt bowling in the nets ahead of the Ashes opener in Perth on Friday, November 21.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 06:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mark Wood Back At Full Pace Ahead Of Ashes Opener Vs Australia In PerthImage Credit:- X

England fast bowler Mark Wood has provided a major boost to the team’s preparations after returning to near full-tilt bowling in the nets ahead of the Ashes opener in Perth on Friday, November 21. The pacer bowled an intense 40-minute spell on Tuesday, easing worries following a recent hamstring scare during the warm-up match against the England Lions.

Wood’s left leg had been heavily strapped after two four-over spells in that game, raising doubts about his availability for the opening Test. The 34-year-old has not played competitive cricket since February and has endured a difficult nine months, recovering from left knee surgery and a stress fracture in his right elbow suffered in September 2024.

Despite the setbacks, Wood looked sharp and quick in Perth, enhancing his chances of making the XI at Optus Stadium.

“Absolutely Rapid”: Jamie Smith on Facing Wood in the Nets

England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who faced Wood during the session, confirmed that the fast bowler was operating at high pace. “He was absolutely rapid today, I can tell you that firsthand. He’s definitely one to avoid. He’s near enough full tilt, so it’s good signs for us,” Smith told ESPNcricinfo.

Wood is a key figure in England’s pace attack and the only specialist bowler in the current squad with prior Ashes tour experience. He was England’s standout performer during the 2021–22 Ashes, taking 17 wickets.

Ben Stokes will lead the side for the upcoming series, with Harry Brook serving as vice-captain. The 16-member squad includes notable names such as Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, and Josh Tongue, all gearing up for a high-stakes campaign in Australia.

ENGLAND'S SQUAD FOR ASHES

Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook (vice captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood. 

