Mark Wood Eyes Comeback Ahead Of Ashes 2025 After Knee Setback

England pacer Mark Wood described his off-season as a “frustrating summer” after a knee injury kept him out of competitive cricket. The 35-year-old, who was England’s highest wicket-taker during the 4-0 Ashes loss in 2021-22, has been steadily working his way back to full fitness.

Wood showcased his pace and skill in 2023, producing a brilliant spell against Australia at Headingley that earned him the Man of the Match award. However, since the Champions Trophy, he has not featured in competitive cricket due to knee issues.

Looking ahead, the 2025-26 Ashes series begins on November 21 at Optus Stadium, Perth, with the first Test running until November 25. The second Test, a day-night match, will be held at The Gabba, Brisbane, from December 4-8. The action then moves to Adelaide Oval (December 17-21) and the MCG, Melbourne (December 25-29), with the series concluding at the SCG, Sydney, from January 4-8.

Speaking on the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast, Wood reflected on his recovery:

“It was a frustrating summer. I didn’t get to play any cricket, and my knee, at times when you think you’re ready, just wasn’t there. I got knocked back a couple of times, but things have been going well in the tent. I’ve been working on pace in the nets, and it’s coming back nicely. I’m building into New Zealand first, and then the Australian leg.”

He added:

"Hopefully, I’m bowling well in practice and can put my hand up for that game in Perth. The rehab hasn’t been a straight curve; it’s been up and down, but I’m in a good place now. I never want to say, ‘I’m ready,’ but I’m feeling positive and quietly confident.”

With the Ashes looming, England will be keen to have Wood firing at full pace, adding a vital edge to their bowling attack as they aim to reclaim the urn from Australia.