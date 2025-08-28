Mark Wood Names Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Toughest Batters Faced

England speedster Mark Wood, known for his express pace and ability to trouble the best, has opened up on the batters who gave him the hardest time in international cricket. The 35-year-old admitted that Indian greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rank right at the top of his list.

Rohit Sharma’s 'Wider Bat' Troubled Wood

Wood heaped praise on Rohit Sharma, India’s current ODI captain, describing him as one of the toughest players he has ever bowled to. The pacer admitted that while he often felt he had a chance against Rohit with the short ball, the Indian opener’s brilliance could turn the tables instantly.

“In different stages of my career, I would say Rohit Sharma. Difficult because against the short ball, you feel like you’ve got a chance of getting him out, but also if he’s on that day, he smokes it. So, he was difficult. I always felt like his bat was big, just kept getting wider!” Wood revealed on The Overlap Cricket channel.

Kohli’s Unbreakable Concentration

Alongside Rohit, Wood placed Virat Kohli among the hardest batters to dismiss. The England pacer noted that even though Kohli developed a perceived weakness outside the off-stump later in his career, he could never exploit it.

“Kohli, obviously. Unbelievable competitor, someone that I felt you have this weakness of fourth, fifth stump drag him in. But he never seemed to miss one when I bowled him there,” Wood said.

Australian Challenge: Smith and Marsh

The Ashes veteran also highlighted the difficulty of bowling to Australia’s Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh. Smith’s unconventional technique and ability to counter traditional plans made him a constant headache for England bowlers.

“Smith, because he’s so unorthodox, you think you can get him LBW, but he doesn’t miss it,” Wood explained.

He also recalled the impact of Mitchell Marsh, who struck a memorable century in Manchester during the last Ashes series, adding Marsh to his list of toughest opponents.

A Bowler’s Respect for Great Batters

From India’s stalwarts to Australia’s Ashes heroes, Wood’s list reflects the caliber of modern-day batting icons. His candid admissions underline the mutual respect shared between the fiercest competitors on the cricket field.