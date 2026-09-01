Australia have dropped their top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne from the One-Day International (ODI) squad for the upcoming white-ball tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa. The decision comes following a prolonged dip in Labuschagne's white-ball form across recent tours in Pakistan and Bangladesh.
With senior regulars Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh returning to the setup, selectors opted to prioritize aggressive run-scoring and inject youth into the middle order.
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Leadership Split: Mitchell Marsh will captain Australia during the three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. Regular captain Pat Cummins and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc will join the squad for the subsequent South Africa leg.
Emerging Core: Uncapped New South Wales all-rounder Joel Davies earned his maiden ODI call-up following an impressive T20I showing. On the other hand, the 19-year-old Victorian prodigy Oliver Peake and Western Australia all-rounder Cooper Connolly have both retained their spots in the lineup.
Pace Reinforcements: Josh Hazlewood features across both legs, while left-armer Spencer Johnson and tall quick Billy Stanlake provide extra pace depth.
World Cup 2027 Vision: The six-match African swing serves as vital reconnaissance for Australia's preparations ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be co-hosted across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
Chief Selector Opens Up On Australia Squad
Chief selector George Bailey called six ODI games 'important' for Australia in terms of preparation for next year’s World Cup.
"This six-game series is an important lead-in to next year’s World Cup, being played in the same countries, for the group," selection chief George Bailey said in a statement.
"As such it's great to have Mitch (Marsh), Travis and Josh returning, then Pat and Mitch (Starc) for the SA leg. This gives us our core of players mixed with some we think will continue to make an impression.
For Ollie and Joel, who we rate very highly, it’s another fantastic opportunity and a further chance for them to continue their exposure and growth in the Australian team," he added.
Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins (South Africa only), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc (South Africa only), Adam Zampa
Series schedule vs Zimbabwe
First ODI: September 15, Harare
Second ODI: September 18, Harare
Third ODI: September 20, Harare
Series schedule vs South Africa
First ODI: September 24, Durban
Second ODI: September 27, Johannesburg
Third ODI: September 30, Potchefstroom
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