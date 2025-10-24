Marnus Labuschagne Released As Australia Announce Major Squad Changes For India Series

In a significant mid-series shake-up, Cricket Australia has announced several changes to its squads taking on India, with star batter Marnus Labuschagne being released from the ODI team. The decision comes as part of Australia’s broader player management plan, focusing on workload balance and long-term red-ball preparation ahead of the home summer and the upcoming Ashes 2025-26.

Why Labuschagne Was Released

Labuschagne, a key figure in Australia’s Test setup, has been released to return to Queensland and participate in the next round of the Sheffield Shield. This move aims to provide him more red-ball game time in preparation for the Test season. According to team officials, the decision is not related to form or fitness but rather a strategic rotation to ensure he remains sharp for the longer format.

India Series Context

Australia currently trail in the ODI leg of the tour after losing the first two matches against a confident Indian side. The third ODI offers a chance to test new combinations before the focus shifts to the high-voltage T20I series that will feature both Maxwell and Beardman.

For India, the series continues to serve as an ideal platform to fine-tune their bench strength, with key players like Kuldeep Yadav may get a name in the Playing XI.

Australia’s squad for the third ODI against India: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa