Marnus Labuschagne’s Flying Catch Leaves Fans Asking: Is It A Plane Or A Bird? The Greatest In Ashes History? - WATCH

Marnus Labuschagne produced one of the most remarkable outfield catches of his career on the second day of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba. The Australian star threw himself full length to complete a magnificent catch that ended England’s first-innings resistance, dismissing Archer as the final wicket to fall. Brendan Doggett was credited with the wicket, but many felt that the extraordinary athleticism Labuschagne displayed deserved recognition of its own. Doggett bowled a short delivery aimed at unsettling Archer, who had batted confidently since the final session of Day 1 and pushed England past the 300-run mark.

Only three overs into the morning session, Archer tried to take on the short ball with an ambitious pull shot, but he could not get enough power behind it. The ball travelled towards an empty region at deep fine leg. Labuschagne sprinted in from mid-wicket, launched into a stunning full-length dive to his right, and stretched out his right arm while landing to complete the catch, snatching the pink ball inches above the turf.

The dismissal finally ended a stubborn 10th-wicket partnership between centurion Joe Root and Archer, whose stand of 60 had shifted momentum England’s way.

The catch sparked a lively debate online, with many fans wondering whether Ashes cricket had ever seen a better outfield grab. Cricket Australia added fuel to the discussion by sharing Glenn McGrath’s classic diving catch to remove Michael Vaughan during the 2002 Adelaide Test, prompting comparisons between the two moments.

Supporters also noted that Labuschagne’s brilliance arrived just in time, as Archer had been scoring freely all around the ground. The England tail-ender was on 38 off 36 balls, hammering two fours and two sixes.

A breakthrough Australia desperately needed

Australia capitalised on the early wicket and bowled England out for 334, which became their highest first-innings score in a day-night Ashes Test. The visitors delivered a significantly improved batting display after their disastrous outing in the Perth Test, which ended inside two days.

Joe Root finally reached his long-awaited maiden Test hundred in Australia, an achievement many believed was overdue. Root finished unbeaten on 138, carrying England’s innings almost single-handedly after they chose to bat first in the day-night encounter.

Much had been said about Root’s inability to convert in Australian conditions, but the world’s leading active Test run-scorer answered his critics with a calm, composed and technically assured knock. His innings featured 15 boundaries and a six as he adjusted impressively to changing conditions under lights on Day 1. Root absorbed pressure when batting became difficult but shifted gears smoothly when conditions improved.

Despite the total, England will still hope for a more collective batting effort going forward, with only Root and Zak Crawley (78) passing 40 in the innings.

Mitchell Starc once again proved to be Australia’s chief destroyer, finishing with figures of 6 for 75 in 20 overs. His latest haul took him past Wasim Akram to become the most prolific left-arm fast bowler in Test history.

Australia are 141-1 in response o England's 334 in the first innings. Finally Aussies opening experiment seems to be working as Weatherald is all set to score a ton.