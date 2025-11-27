Amid the growing buzz around the Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal wedding controversy, Mary D’Costa has issued a detailed clarification, stating that the rumours circulating online are misleading. In an Instagram post shared late on Wednesday night, she revealed that she has never met Palash Muchhal and that their communication lasted for only a month. The clarification came after screenshots of alleged chats between Mary D’Costa and composer Palash Muchhal went viral on social media. The images, reportedly shared from a Reddit account believed to belong to Mary, sparked widespread speculation. While the Reddit account and its display picture have since been taken down, the screenshots continue to circulate heavily online.

Mary addressed the situation publicly for the first time on Instagram, emphasising that she had no personal involvement in the matter.

In her Instagram note, she wrote: “First, the exchange of chats happened between April 29th and May 30th 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him and I never got involved with him in any way.”

She further explained why she decided to speak now: “People have been asking, Why speak about this now? The truth is, I actually exposed him back in July, but no one really knew who he was at that time, so it went unnoticed.”

Addressing confusion around her identity, Mary clarified that she has been wrongly identified online. “There’s also been a lot of confusion about who I am. I want to clarify, I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with. I'm saying this because things are getting mixed up, and I don't want people assuming the wrong things,” she wrote.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Controversy

The Saga

Smhriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were scheduled to get married on 23 November in Sangli, Maharashtra. However, the ceremony was postponed after Smriti’s father was hospitalised due to a heart-related issue. Pre-wedding ceremonies including the haldi and sangeet had already taken place at a resort in Sangli. Soon after, reports also emerged that Palash Muchhal had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital because of exhaustion and stress.

What kept social media buzzing was Smriti Mandhana’s sudden removal of all engagement and pre-wedding posts from her Instagram account, which further fueled speculation. Meanwhile, additional reactions surfaced online. Palash Muchhal’s mother reportedly stated that her son had considered cancelling the wedding, and a cousin of Palash attributed the controversy to “technology,” although many on social media remained unconvinced. As of now, Smriti Mandhana’s father has been discharged from the hospital and is reportedly stable, but the couple has not issued any update on the new wedding date.