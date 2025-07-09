Massive T20 League Fixtures Released: MI, Royals, Super Kings in Action, Know It All

Defending champions MI Cape Town are all set to open their title defense in SA20 Season 4 with a high-octane clash against Durban’s Super Giants on Friday, December 26, 2025, at the picturesque Newlands in Cape Town. As South Africa’s premier T20 league unveils its fixtures for the new season, fans can look forward to yet another thrilling chapter of cricket entertainment.

Boxing Day Blockbuster to Kick Off SA20 2026

The tournament is poised to start with a bang during the holiday season, launching on Boxing Day. The curtain-raiser between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants is expected to attract global attention, especially from passionate cricket followers in India, South Africa, and beyond.



New Year’s Day Cricket Returns

The action continues into the new year as Joburg Super Kings face off against Durban’s Super Giants at Wanderers on January 1, 2026, setting a competitive tone for the year ahead.

Graeme Smith, the League Commissioner, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming season:

“Announcing the fixtures is always a major milestone. We’ve designed the schedule to align with school holidays and festive celebrations. Hosting New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day matches for the first time is a big moment for us.”

Smith also recognized the growing Indian interest in SA20, highlighting the rising profile of emerging stars:

“It’s been phenomenal to see Indian fans follow our league and emerging talents like Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Wiaan Mulder. India is a crucial market, and we encourage more fans to visit South Africa for the games," he added.



Playoffs and Grand Finale

The road to the title will conclude with the Playoffs and Grand Final, with match details as follows:

Qualifier 1 — January 21

Eliminator — January 22

Qualifier 2 — January 23

Final — January 25



Venues for these high-stakes matches will be announced later.

SA20 2026: Full Schedule of Fixtures



Here’s the full list of matches for SA20 Season 4:



Date Match Venue Time (Local)

Friday, 26 Dec 2025

MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants, Newlands – 9:00 PM IST

Saturday, 27 Dec 2025

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, Boland Park – 9:00 PM IST

Sunday, 28 Dec 2025

Durban's Super Giants vs MI Cape Town, Kingsmead – 9:00 PM IST

Monday, 29 Dec 2025

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals, St George's Park – 9:00 PM IST

Tuesday, 30 Dec 2025

Durban's Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings, Kingsmead – 9:00 PM IST

Wednesday, 31 Dec 2025

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals, St George's Park – 4:30 PM IST

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, Newlands – 9:00 PM IST

Thursday, 1 Jan 2026

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants, Wanderers – 9:00 PM IST

Friday, 2 Jan 2026

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, Boland Park – 9:00 PM IST

Saturday, 3 Jan 2026

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Wanderers – 4:30 PM IST

Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants, Centurion – 9:00 PM IST

Sunday, 4 Jan 2026

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals, Newlands – 7:00 PM IST

Monday, 5 Jan 2026

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Centurion – 9:00 PM IST

Tuesday, 6 Jan 2026

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings, Newlands – 9:00 PM IST

Wednesday, 7 Jan 2026

Durban's Super Giants vs Paarl Royals, Kingsmead – 9:00 PM IST

Thursday, 8 Jan 2026

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals, Wanderers – 9:00 PM IST

Friday, 9 Jan 2026

Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Kingsmead – 9:00 PM IST

Saturday, 10 Jan 2026

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals, Boland Park – 4:30 PM IST

Sunday, 11 Jan 2026

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants, St George's Park – 7:00 PM IST

Monday, 12 Jan 2026

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, Centurion – 9:00 PM IST

Tuesday, 13 Jan 2026

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban's Super Giants, Boland Park – 9:00 PM IST

Wednesday, 14 Jan 2026

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings, St George's Park – 9:00 PM IST

Thursday, 15 Jan 2026

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals, Centurion – 9:00 PM IST

Friday, 16 Jan 2026

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Newlands – 9:00 PM IST

Saturday, 17 Jan 2026

Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals, Kingsmead – 4:30 PM IST

Sunday, 18 Jan 2026

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals, Wanderers – 9:00 PM IST

Monday, 19 Jan 2026

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town, St George's Park – 7:00 PM IST

Wednesday, 21 Jan 2026

Qualifier 1 – Venue TBC – 9:00 PM IST

Thursday, 22 Jan 2026

Eliminator – Venue TBC – 9:00 PM IST

Friday, 23 Jan 2026

Qualifier 2 – Venue TBC – 9:00 PM IST

Sunday, 25 Jan 2026

Final – Venue TBC – 7:00 PM IST