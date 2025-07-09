Massive T20 League Fixtures Released: MI, Royals, Super Kings in Action, Know It All
The tournament is poised to start with a bang during the holiday season, launching on Boxing Day.
- Defending champions MI Cape Town are all set to open their title defense in SA20 Season 4 with a high-octane clash against Durban’s Super Giants.
- The action continues into the new year as Joburg Super Kings face off against Durban’s Super Giants at Wanderers.
- The tournament is poised to start with a bang during the holiday season, launching on Boxing Day.
Trending Photos
Defending champions MI Cape Town are all set to open their title defense in SA20 Season 4 with a high-octane clash against Durban’s Super Giants on Friday, December 26, 2025, at the picturesque Newlands in Cape Town. As South Africa’s premier T20 league unveils its fixtures for the new season, fans can look forward to yet another thrilling chapter of cricket entertainment.
Boxing Day Blockbuster to Kick Off SA20 2026
The tournament is poised to start with a bang during the holiday season, launching on Boxing Day. The curtain-raiser between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants is expected to attract global attention, especially from passionate cricket followers in India, South Africa, and beyond.
New Year’s Day Cricket Returns
The action continues into the new year as Joburg Super Kings face off against Durban’s Super Giants at Wanderers on January 1, 2026, setting a competitive tone for the year ahead.
Graeme Smith, the League Commissioner, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming season:
“Announcing the fixtures is always a major milestone. We’ve designed the schedule to align with school holidays and festive celebrations. Hosting New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day matches for the first time is a big moment for us.”
Smith also recognized the growing Indian interest in SA20, highlighting the rising profile of emerging stars:
“It’s been phenomenal to see Indian fans follow our league and emerging talents like Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Wiaan Mulder. India is a crucial market, and we encourage more fans to visit South Africa for the games," he added.
Playoffs and Grand Finale
The road to the title will conclude with the Playoffs and Grand Final, with match details as follows:
Qualifier 1 — January 21
Eliminator — January 22
Qualifier 2 — January 23
Final — January 25
Venues for these high-stakes matches will be announced later.
SA20 2026: Full Schedule of Fixtures
Here’s the full list of matches for SA20 Season 4:
Date Match Venue Time (Local)
Friday, 26 Dec 2025
MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants, Newlands – 9:00 PM IST
Saturday, 27 Dec 2025
Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, Boland Park – 9:00 PM IST
Sunday, 28 Dec 2025
Durban's Super Giants vs MI Cape Town, Kingsmead – 9:00 PM IST
Monday, 29 Dec 2025
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals, St George's Park – 9:00 PM IST
Tuesday, 30 Dec 2025
Durban's Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings, Kingsmead – 9:00 PM IST
Wednesday, 31 Dec 2025
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals, St George's Park – 4:30 PM IST
MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, Newlands – 9:00 PM IST
Thursday, 1 Jan 2026
Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants, Wanderers – 9:00 PM IST
Friday, 2 Jan 2026
Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, Boland Park – 9:00 PM IST
Saturday, 3 Jan 2026
Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Wanderers – 4:30 PM IST
Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants, Centurion – 9:00 PM IST
Sunday, 4 Jan 2026
MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals, Newlands – 7:00 PM IST
Monday, 5 Jan 2026
Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Centurion – 9:00 PM IST
Tuesday, 6 Jan 2026
MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings, Newlands – 9:00 PM IST
Wednesday, 7 Jan 2026
Durban's Super Giants vs Paarl Royals, Kingsmead – 9:00 PM IST
Thursday, 8 Jan 2026
Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals, Wanderers – 9:00 PM IST
Friday, 9 Jan 2026
Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Kingsmead – 9:00 PM IST
Saturday, 10 Jan 2026
Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals, Boland Park – 4:30 PM IST
Sunday, 11 Jan 2026
Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants, St George's Park – 7:00 PM IST
Monday, 12 Jan 2026
Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, Centurion – 9:00 PM IST
Tuesday, 13 Jan 2026
Pretoria Capitals vs Durban's Super Giants, Boland Park – 9:00 PM IST
Wednesday, 14 Jan 2026
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings, St George's Park – 9:00 PM IST
Thursday, 15 Jan 2026
Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals, Centurion – 9:00 PM IST
Friday, 16 Jan 2026
MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Newlands – 9:00 PM IST
Saturday, 17 Jan 2026
Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals, Kingsmead – 4:30 PM IST
Sunday, 18 Jan 2026
Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals, Wanderers – 9:00 PM IST
Monday, 19 Jan 2026
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town, St George's Park – 7:00 PM IST
Wednesday, 21 Jan 2026
Qualifier 1 – Venue TBC – 9:00 PM IST
Thursday, 22 Jan 2026
Eliminator – Venue TBC – 9:00 PM IST
Friday, 23 Jan 2026
Qualifier 2 – Venue TBC – 9:00 PM IST
Sunday, 25 Jan 2026
Final – Venue TBC – 7:00 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv