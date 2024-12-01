In a massive blow, South Africa have lost a second player to injury during the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. After Wiaan Mulder, fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has now joined the Proteas' growing injury list and will miss the second Test against Sri Lanka as well as the upcoming all-format series against Pakistan, due to a groin injury.

The 24-year-old pacer experienced discomfort while bowling on the fourth day of the Durban Test against Sri Lanka. He is expected to be out for up to six weeks after scans revealed a muscle strain in his right groin.

Coetzee will be replaced in the squad by fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who made his international debut earlier this year in the T20Is against West Indies. Maphaka was a standout performer at the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup earlier this year as he topped the wicket-taking charts with 21 dismissals in just six matches.

Earlier on Friday, Wiaan Mulder, the fast-bowling allrounder, was also ruled out of the Sri Lanka series after suffering a fracture to his right middle finger. Matthew Breetzke was named his replacement in the squad for the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, two of South Africa's three pacers that played the Durban Test - Rabada and Marco Jansen - are fit for the second Test and Dane Paterson is the other quick in the squad. However, Nandre Burger is out for the summer with a lower back stress fracture, while Lungi Ngidi is out till January.

After claiming a commanding 233-run victory in the first match, South Africa will play Sri Lanka in the second Test at St George's Park between December 5 and 9. After that, they will host Pakistan for three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests.

A successful run in the next three matches, including two against Pakistan, will bring them closer to their goal of reaching the 2025 World Test Championship Final at Lord’s.

South Africa squad for the 2nd Test: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.