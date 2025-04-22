In a stunning twist to the IPL 2025 season, the Rajasthan Royals—coached by cricketing legend Rahul Dravid—have found themselves at the heart of a brewing match-fixing storm. The controversy erupted after RR’s narrow 2-run loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur on April 19, a result that has prompted the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) to demand a formal investigation. The Royals, chasing 181 at home, appeared to be in control until a dramatic final over bowled by Avesh Khan turned the tide in Lucknow’s favor. Needing just nine runs from the last six balls, RR faltered inexplicably, sparking suspicion and fury among fans and officials alike.

RCA’s Convenor Drops a Bombshell: “Fixing Cannot Be Ruled Out”

Jaideep Bihani, the convenor of RCA’s government-appointed ad hoc committee and an MLA from Sri Ganganagar, has publicly questioned the legitimacy of Rajasthan’s performance. In a conversation with News18 Rajasthan, Bihani alleged potential foul play, stating, “On your home ground, with so few runs required in the final over, how do you lose? Something doesn’t add up.”

He also accused the Royals of bypassing the RCA and dealing directly with the district council (Zila Parishad) for stadium affairs—despite the BCCI initially contacting the RCA for IPL 2025 operations. “The excuse of not having an MoU is flimsy. If there’s no MoU, why are you still paying the Zila Parishad for every match?” Bihani questioned.

Rahul Dravid’s RR in Trouble: Poor Form, Absent Captain, and Now Accusations

The Rajasthan Royals’ 2025 campaign has already been underwhelming. With only two wins in eight matches, they sit at the bottom half of the IPL 2025 points table, and this latest scandal only adds to their woes. Dravid, known for his integrity and calm demeanor, now faces uncomfortable questions about his team’s strategy and execution.

Sanju Samson, RR’s regular skipper, missed the game due to injury, leaving a leadership void. In his absence, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer were tasked with closing out the chase. But Avesh Khan’s nerveless final over saw Hetmyer dismissed and just six runs conceded, handing LSG a nail-biting win.

Spotlight on Avesh Khan: Death-Over Hero or Beneficiary of Chaos?

While the match-fixing chatter dominates headlines, the performance of LSG pacer Avesh Khan deserves recognition. Delivering pinpoint yorkers under immense pressure, Avesh showcased why he’s considered one of the best death-over specialists in IPL 2025. His clutch bowling not only defended a modest total but also raised the heat in the Royals’ dugout—literally and figuratively.

Youngest IPL Debutant Overshadowed by Controversy

Amid the chaos, a significant milestone was quietly achieved. RR’s 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest debutant in IPL history. However, his big day was overshadowed by the match-fixing allegations, and fans now wonder if his talent will be nurtured or lost in off-field politics.