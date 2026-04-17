Match-Fixing scandal rocks T20 World Cup 2026: ICC probes 'This Game' at Chennai; 22-year-old captain under scanner

A major controversy has surfaced during the 2026 T20 World Cup as a specific match held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has come under official scrutiny for alleged match-fixing. The investigation, spearheaded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), centers on serious claims of corruption within Cricket Canada.

The Chennai Match Under the Scanner

The primary focus of the investigation is the Group D encounter between Canada and New Zealand on February 17, 2026. Despite Canada posting a competitive total of 173/4; fueled by a historic century from opener Yuvraj Samra; New Zealand chased the target down with 29 balls to spare.

The spotlight has intensified on the fifth over of New Zealand's chase, bowled by Canada's 22-year-old captain, Dilpreet Bajwa. Bajwa, who had been appointed to the captaincy just three weeks prior to the tournament, delivered a highly suspicious over that yielded 15 runs and included both a no-ball and a wide. This specific over is being analyzed for potential spot-fixing elements.

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Documentary Revelations and Dual Investigations

The allegations gained traction following the release of a 43-minute documentary titled “Corruption, Crime and Cricket,” produced by The Fifth Estate and aired on the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) on April 10, 2026. The film suggests widespread governance issues and criminal infiltration within Canadian cricket.

According to reports from ESPNcricinfo, the ICC is managing two distinct investigations:

International Conduct: Potential breaches of the anti-corruption code during the T20 World Cup.

Domestic Corruption: A deeper look into Cricket Canada’s internal operations, including a leaked phone recording of former coach Khurram Chohan. In the audio, Chohan alleges that senior board members pressured him to select specific players for the national team, with claims of attempted match-fixing linked to these selections.

Governance and Legal Turmoil

The documentary also highlights systemic failures within the board:

Coach Allegations: Former coach Pubudu Dassanayake claimed he was threatened with contract termination for refusing to accept forced player selections for the 2024 T20 World Cup. He has since filed a lawsuit against Cricket Canada for wrongful dismissal.

Administrative Scandal: Former CEO Salman Khan is currently facing charges of theft and fraud by Calgary Police, following a controversial appointment where prior criminal charges were allegedly not disclosed.

Player Welfare: Allegations have surfaced that players did not receive their prize money from the 2024 tournament on time and were left without contracts for significant portions of 2025.

Official ICC Response

Andrew Ephgrave, the interim General Manager of the ICC’s Integrity Unit, confirmed the ACU is aware of the documentary’s claims. While he could not comment on the specifics of the ongoing probe, he emphasized the unit's commitment to protecting the sport's integrity.

“Consistent with its established operating procedures, the ACU is not in a position to comment on the substance of any allegations contained within it [the documentary]. Governance matters in relation to ICC Members are considered by the ICC, where they fall under its jurisdiction, in accordance with the ICC's standard constitutional processes.”

Ephgrave further clarified that while the ACU handles sporting integrity, claims of threats and links to organized crime mentioned in the documentary are "very much a law enforcement responsibility."