Match Virat Kohli’s 600-Run Season: Mohammad Kaif Challenges Rohit Sharma Ahead of IPL 2026

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has sparked a fiery debate ahead of IPL 2026, claiming that Rohit Sharma must prove himself with the bat and finally break past the elusive 600-run mark in a season — something he has never achieved in his illustrious IPL career. While Rohit remains one of the most successful captains in IPL history with five titles for Mumbai Indians (MI), Kaif believes that the opener’s individual performances have not mirrored his leadership excellence.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif compared Rohit’s IPL record with Virat Kohli, saying:

“We talk about Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, but Rohit Sharma has not scored 700-800 runs in a season. In the IPL, he gets points for captaincy and experience, but when you compare him with Virat Kohli or some other batter, he doesn’t score 600-700 runs. He scores in one or two matches and becomes the Man of the Match.”

That statement — especially the mention of Kohli’s benchmark seasons — has reignited the never-ending comparison between India’s two modern-day greats.

Rohit Sharma’s IPL Record: Leadership Brilliance, Batting Consistency

Rohit’s highest-ever IPL tally came back in 2013, when he piled up 538 runs, a year that also saw him lead MI to their maiden title. Since then, he’s been remarkably consistent as a match-winner but has often fallen short of converting good starts into towering numbers.

In IPL 2025, Rohit managed 418 runs at a strike rate of 149.29, including four half-centuries — a solid return but one that pales in comparison to the likes of Virat Kohli (639 runs) or Sai Sudharsan (750 runs).

Despite persistent rumours of a split, Mumbai Indians retained Rohit for ₹16.30 crore for the upcoming season, reaffirming their faith in his experience and influence. Yet, Kaif’s pointed remarks underline a growing expectation that the veteran opener, now in leaner shape and reportedly “very hungry for runs,” must turn his form into a defining IPL campaign.

Virat Kohli’s Benchmark: Setting the Gold Standard

Kaif’s comparison is not without merit. Virat Kohli remains the benchmark for batting consistency in the IPL, having crossed 600 runs in a season multiple times, including his unforgettable 973-run record in 2016 — a feat that still stands untouched.

Kaif’s challenge to Rohit — to “match Kohli’s 600-run IPL season” — has added an extra layer of intrigue ahead of IPL 2026. While Kohli continues to dominate the league as one of the most prolific run-getters, Rohit’s quest for a career-defining season could very well be one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming tournament.

Recent ODI Glory Adds Fire to the Narrative

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma’s white-ball resurgence at the international level adds further spice to this discussion. The Mumbai batter recently became the No. 1-ranked ODI batter in the world for the first time, dethroning Shubman Gill and Ibrahim Zadran.

At 38 years of age, Rohit became the oldest player ever to top the ICC ODI rankings, following a sublime unbeaten 100 against Australia in Sydney*, where he and Kohli (74*) stitched an unbroken stand to seal a nine-wicket win. That innings — filled with 13 fours and three sixes — was a reminder that when Rohit finds rhythm, few in the world can match his elegance and timing.

With such form carrying over from international cricket, Kaif’s challenge might just ignite the fire in Rohit to chase that elusive IPL milestone.

A Season of Redemption Awaits

Having relinquished the captaincy at both IPL and international levels, Rohit Sharma enters IPL 2026 with something to prove. His leadership legacy with Mumbai Indians is beyond question, but his batting hunger and personal milestones could define the narrative this time around.

A leaner, fitter, and freer Rohit could well be MI’s most dangerous weapon yet — especially with the motivation to silence critics and join the elite club of 600-run IPL scorers.

As the IPL 2026 season draws closer, all eyes will be on the Hitman — not just to lead, but to light up the tournament with the bat once more.