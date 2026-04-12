Matheesha Pathirana to miss KKR's IPL 2026 match vs CSK? Check update on Sri Lankan's fitness test, arrival date in India

In a major boost for a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side, Sri Lankan pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana has been granted the No Objection Certificate (NOC) by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) after clearing the mandatory fitness test.

The 23-year-old Pathirana is now cleared to join the KKR squad for the remainder of the IPL 2026 season, providing a much-needed boost to a bowling attack currently hampered by injuries.

Pathirana, who was acquired by KKR for a whopping Rs 18 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, has been sidelined since picking a calf strain during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.



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Pathirana Available For CSK Game?

Pathirana, often nicknamed "Baby Malinga" for his unique slinging action, has sufficiently recovered from his injury and will travel to India soon.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Pathirana and is likely to join KKR squad on April 17, the day of their next game, against Gujarat Titans, but only be available for selection from the subsequent game, on April 19 at home against Rajasthan Royals - once he is also declared fit by the KKR medical team.

His delayed arrival means that he will miss the KKR's IPL 2026 clash against against Chennai Super Kings, in Chennai on April 14.

A Timely Reinforcement For KKR's Bowling

Three times IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have endured a tough start to the IPL 2026 season, registering three defeats and one no-result match and currently sitting at the bottom of the points table. Their bowling unit, particularly in the death overs, has been exposed in losses to Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

Pathirana's arrival could not have come at a better time. The arrival of the Sri Lankan speedster is critical for several reasons:

Injury Crisis: KKR's pace battery has been depleted following injuries to Harshit Rana and Akash Deep.

Death Overs Specialist: Pathirana’s ability to bowl pin-point yorkers at high speeds makes him one of the most effective death bowlers in the world.