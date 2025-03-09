Matt Henry Breaks Down After Missing IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final - Watch

New Zealand speedster Matt Henry was left in tears after he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 Final against India on Sunday. Henry could not manage to recuperate from the shoulder injury he sustained in the semi-final against South Africa. While trying to take a catch at the long-on against South Africa, Matt Henry suffered a shoulder injury.

During the press conference, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said that Henry would go through a fitness test on Saturday before the game. The veteran pacer was spotted bowling in the nets on Sunday ahead of the final against India but then he was in discomfort.

BREAKING: Matt Henry is OUT of the ICC Champions Trophy final with a shoulder injury pic.twitter.com/qmBvTmVsiD — Sky Sports Cricket (SkyCricket) March 9, 2025

After failing to pass the fitness test, Henry was crying and was consoled by Gary Stead and bowling coach Jacob Oram. Henry was the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, picking up 10 wickets for New Zealand. The right-arm pacer recorded the figures of 5 for 42, scalping the wickets of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya.

Since Henry was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 final, Nathan Smith replaced him in the game.

"We're going to have a bat first. Looks like a pretty good wicket, similar to the one we played India here a week ago. Want to get runs on the board and see what happens. Obviously expected a few blue shirts, great atmosphere, great ground. Going to be slightly different from what we got in Pakistan. We saw how India played and what they got out of it. Hope it slows down a bit later. Different guys have stepped up at different times. You want guys firing from the start and we have done that, as have India. Unfortunately Matt Henry has been ruled out, we've got Nathan Smith coming in," Santner said after winning the toss.

India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy Playing XI's

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy