Matt Henry Claims Career-Best As New Zealand Dominate Zimbabwe In Bulawayo Test

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry produced a breathtaking display of swing bowling to register his career-best Test figures of 6/39 on the opening day of the first Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Henry’s six-wicket haul not only ripped through the Zimbabwean batting lineup for 149 all out but also set a new record for the best Test figures by a Kiwi bowler in Zimbabwe, surpassing Neil Wagner’s 6/41 in 2016.

Dominance With the Ball

Henry’s spell was a masterclass in seam and control. He removed the Zimbabwean openers early and then dismantled the middle order, leaving the hosts reeling at 92/7 before wrapping up the innings. His relentless accuracy and late swing on a helpful Bulawayo pitch made life extremely difficult for Zimbabwe’s batters.

New Zealand finished the day in a commanding position at 92 without loss, with openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway unscathed, further consolidating the team’s advantage heading into day two.

Climbs Up New Zealand’s All-Time Wicket-Takers List

Henry’s six-wicket haul carried added significance as it took him past former pace spearhead Kyle Mills on New Zealand’s list of all-time international wicket-takers. Henry now has 328 wickets across formats, making him the sixth-highest wicket-taker for the Black Caps. He trails only Tim Southee (776), Daniel Vettori (696), Trent Boult (611), Sir Richard Hadlee (589), and Chris Cairns (419) in the elite list.

A Memorable Week for Henry

This feat caps off a stellar week for the 33-year-old seamer. Just days ago, Henry successfully defended seven runs in the final over to guide New Zealand to a thrilling victory over South Africa in the T20 tri-series final. The pacer’s versatility and composure under pressure have been key to the Black Caps’ recent successes.

What Lies Ahead

With Zimbabwe already on the back foot, New Zealand are firm favourites to secure a strong first-innings lead. Henry, however, remains focused on maintaining the pressure in the second innings.