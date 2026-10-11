Australia batter Matt Renshaw surpassed Virat Kohli's record for the most runs scored while batting with the tail in a Test innings since 2002, following his career-best knock of 190 against South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban.
Renshaw's remarkable innings helped Australia recover from a difficult position to post 390 runs in their first innings on Day 2. As per the reports, the left-handed batter scored 174 runs in partnerships with the lower order, surpassing Kohli's previous mark of 171 runs, which he achieved during his 235-run knock against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2016.
Renshaw walked in to bat when Australia were struggling at 124/6. The batter showed tremendous patience and composure to anchor the innings, scoring 190 off 397 deliveries, including 21 fours and a six.
He received valuable support from captain Pat Cummins, who scored 43 runs, and Nathan Lyon, who contributed 27. Renshaw narrowly missed out on a maiden Test double century before being dismissed by Simon Harmer.
His innings proved crucial as Australia recovered from a precarious position to reach 390 all out.
Renshaw accumulated runs through partnerships with Australia's lower order, taking on the responsibility of keeping the innings going after the top and middle order suffered a collapse.
The Australian batter added 41 runs with Cummins in an 86-run seventh-wicket partnership, followed by 12 runs in a stand with Mitchell Starc. He then combined with Lyon for a crucial 134-run ninth-wicket partnership before adding another 21 runs with Josh Hazlewood.
These contributions helped Renshaw surpass Kohli's previous record for runs scored while batting with the tail in a Test innings since 2002. Kohli had set the benchmark with his 235 against England in Mumbai in December 2016, when he scored 171 runs alongside the lower order.
South Africa's bowling attack was led by Wiaan Mulder, who claimed four wickets for 68 runs. Marco Jansen picked up three wickets, while Anrich Nortje finished with two.
In reply, South Africa reached 27/1 at stumps on Day 2, trailing Australia by 363 runs. Josh Hazlewood dismissed Ryan Rickelton for a duck, while Aiden Markram and David Bedingham remained unbeaten on 15 and 12, respectively. Bad light brought an early end to the day's play, leaving South Africa with a substantial deficit to overcome in the first Test.
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