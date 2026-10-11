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Matt Renshaw breaks Virat Kohli's Test record after scoring 190 against South Africa

Matt Renshaw broke Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs scored while batting with the tail in a Test innings since 2002, following his career-best 190 against South Africa. His knock helped Australia post 390 in the first innings of the Durban Test, rescuing the visitors from 124/6.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
Matt Renshaw breaks Virat Kohli's Test record after scoring 190 against South Africa
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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