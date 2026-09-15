/Matt Renshaw creates history with maiden ODI century, ends Australia’s 21-year wait against Zimbabwe

Australia batter Matt Renshaw produced a memorable performance in the first ODI against Zimbabwe, smashing his maiden international century at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday. His 109-run knock helped Australia recover from early trouble and post 294/8 in the series opener.
Renshaw's century was particularly significant as it ended Australia's long wait for an ODI hundred against Zimbabwe. The last Australian to achieve the feat was Michael Clarke, who scored an unbeaten 105 against the Chevrons in 2004.
Coming in with Australia under pressure, Renshaw played a crucial role in rebuilding the innings. Australia ad slipped to 83/3 before the left-hander settled in and began rotating the strike.
After reaching his half-century, Renshaw increased the tempo and attacked the Zimbabwe bowlers. He eventually brought up his maiden ODI hundred before finishing with 109 runs off 94 balls. His innings provided Australia with the momentum needed to push towards a competitive total in the latter stages of the innings.
Renshaw also became the first Australian batter to score an ODI century while batting at No. 6 or lower since Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The century marked a major milestone for Renshaw, who made his ODI debut during Australia’s home series against India in 2025.
Renshaw was eventually dismissed by Zimbabwe left-arm pacer Newman Nyamhuri, who claimed the wicket as part of his maiden five-wicket haul. Alongside Renshaw's 109, Cooper Connolly scored 51, while Mitchell Marsh contributed 36 and Oliver Peake made 30. Their efforts helped Australia reach 294/8 from their 50 overs.
The three-match ODI series is being played in Harare, with the second and third matches scheduled for September 18 and 20. The series is also part of the teams preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
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