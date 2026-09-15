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Matt Renshaw creates history with maiden ODI century, ends Australia’s 21-year wait against Zimbabwe

Australia batter Matt Renshaw produced a memorable performance in the first ODI against Zimbabwe, smashing his maiden international century at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday. His 109-run knock helped Australia recover from early trouble and post 294/8 in the series opener.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 07:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 07:03 PM IST
Matt Renshaw creates history with maiden ODI century, ends Australia’s 21-year wait against Zimbabwe
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Matt Renshaw creates history with maiden ODI century, ends Australia’s 21-year wait against Zimbabwe
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