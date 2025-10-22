Matt Short Issues Stern Warning To Virat Kohli Ahead Of 2nd ODI In Adelaide

AUS vs IND: Australia’s batter Matt Short has issued a strong message for Indian superstar Virat Kohli ahead of the second ODI between India and Australia, scheduled to take place in Adelaide on Thursday. Kohli, who returned to international cricket after seven months, endured a disappointing comeback as he was dismissed for a duck by Mitchell Starc in the first ODI at Perth.

Kohli’s Struggles Against the Outswinger Continue

Despite Adelaide being one of Kohli’s most successful venues where he has scored five centuries across formats Australia’s bowlers are planning to persist with their tried-and-tested strategy. Kohli’s recent dismissals have come while chasing deliveries outside the off-stump, and Short confirmed that the Aussie pace attack will continue to exploit that weakness.

“I’m not in the fast-bowling meetings, but that seems to be the way he has been getting out recently,” Short said while speaking to reporters in Adelaide.

“Some of the guys like ‘Hoff’ (Josh Hazlewood) and ‘Starcy’ (Mitchell Starc) have bowled a lot against him; they know what they’re doing. In Perth, they let the conditions do much of the work with a bit of swing and seam, so I’m sure they’ll do the same again.”

Respect for Kohli’s Legacy

Short also expressed his admiration for Kohli, acknowledging the aura and respect the Indian batter commands, especially from fans in Australia.

“It’s pretty cool to share the field with such a legend of the sport,” Short added. “I’ll definitely get the chance to have a chat with him at some stage throughout the series. But it’s going to be a cool way for him to go out, especially with so many fans here in Australia.”

He further mentioned the incredible atmosphere when Kohli walked out to bat in Perth.

“When Rohit or (Shubman) Gill got out and Kohli came in, the cheer from the crowd was unreal. You’d feel bad as the batter walking off it’s just an amazing experience.”

Adelaide Awaits Another Kohli Classic

With Kohli’s track record in Adelaide and Australia’s bowlers sticking to their successful game plan, fans are eagerly anticipating a high-intensity battle. All eyes will be on whether Kohli can turn the tide and silence the Aussie pacers in his favorite hunting ground.