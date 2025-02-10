Matthew Breetzke Creates History, Becomes First Batter In World To...
Matthew Breetzke, who was one of the four debutants for South Africa in their first match of the tri-nation series, was excellent in crafting a beautiful innings.
South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke on Monday scripted history during a tri-series ODI match against New Zealand in Lahore. Breetzke became the first batter in the world to score 150 runs on a men's ODI debut, going past Desmond Haynes' record of 148, which was set in 1978.
The 26-year-old opened the batting with skipper Temba Bavuma and made a rather cautious start as he assessed the conditions, scoring his first boundary off an imperious drive. He brought up his half-century off 68 balls and stitched a fine partnership with Jason Smith (41), rotating the strike and ensuring that the scoreboard kept ticking.
The young opener eventually brought up his ton with a fine boundary and soon accelerated after the landmark. Breetzke was eventually dismissed by Matt Henry for 150 off 148 in the 46th over of the South Africa's innings. His knock consisted of 11 fours and five sixes.
Most Runs Scored On Debut In Men's ODIs
Matthew Breetzke 150 (148) vs New Zealand - 2025
Desmond Haynes 148 (136) vs Australia - 1978
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 127 (127) vs Ireland - 2021
Colin Ingram 124 (126) vs Zimbabwe - 2010
Mark Chapman 124* (116) vs United Arab Emirates - 2015
Breetzke is the fourth South African and overall 20th batter to score a century on ODI debut.
Players To Score Century On ODI Debut For South Africa
Colin Ingram: 124 vs Zimbabwe in 2010
Temba Bavuma: 112 vs Ireland in 2016
Reeza Hendricks: 102 vs Sri Lanka in 2018
Matthew Breetzke: 150 vs New Zealand in 2025
After Breetzke’s dismissal, a solid 60-ball 64 from Wiaan Mulder, helped South Africa post 304-6 in 50 overs.
