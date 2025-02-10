Matthew Breetzke Creates History, Becomes First Batter In World To...

South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke on Monday scripted history during a tri-series ODI match against New Zealand in Lahore. Breetzke became the first batter in the world to score 150 runs on a men's ODI debut, going past Desmond Haynes' record of 148, which was set in 1978.

Breetzke, who was one of the four debutants for South Africa in their first match of the tri-nation series, was excellent in crafting a beautiful innings that helped his team post a competitive total.

The 26-year-old opened the batting with skipper Temba Bavuma and made a rather cautious start as he assessed the conditions, scoring his first boundary off an imperious drive. He brought up his half-century off 68 balls and stitched a fine partnership with Jason Smith (41), rotating the strike and ensuring that the scoreboard kept ticking.

The young opener eventually brought up his ton with a fine boundary and soon accelerated after the landmark. Breetzke was eventually dismissed by Matt Henry for 150 off 148 in the 46th over of the South Africa's innings. His knock consisted of 11 fours and five sixes.

Most Runs Scored On Debut In Men's ODIs

Matthew Breetzke 150 (148) vs New Zealand - 2025

Desmond Haynes 148 (136) vs Australia - 1978

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 127 (127) vs Ireland - 2021

Colin Ingram 124 (126) vs Zimbabwe - 2010

Mark Chapman 124* (116) vs United Arab Emirates - 2015

Breetzke is the fourth South African and overall 20th batter to score a century on ODI debut.

Players To Score Century On ODI Debut For South Africa

Colin Ingram: 124 vs Zimbabwe in 2010

Temba Bavuma: 112 vs Ireland in 2016

Reeza Hendricks: 102 vs Sri Lanka in 2018

Matthew Breetzke: 150 vs New Zealand in 2025

After Breetzke’s dismissal, a solid 60-ball 64 from Wiaan Mulder, helped South Africa post 304-6 in 50 overs.