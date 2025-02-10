Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2856898https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/matthew-breetzke-creates-history-becomes-first-batter-in-world-to-2856898.html
NewsCricket
MATTHEW BREETZKE

Matthew Breetzke Creates History, Becomes First Batter In World To...

Matthew Breetzke, who was one of the four debutants for South Africa in their first match of the tri-nation series, was excellent in crafting a beautiful innings. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Matthew Breetzke Creates History, Becomes First Batter In World To... Pic credit: ICC

South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke on Monday scripted history during a tri-series ODI match against New Zealand in Lahore. Breetzke became the first batter in the world to score 150 runs on a men's ODI debut, going past Desmond Haynes' record of 148, which was set in 1978.

Breetzke, who was one of the four debutants for South Africa in their first match of the tri-nation series, was excellent in crafting a beautiful innings that helped his team post a competitive total.

The 26-year-old opened the batting with skipper Temba Bavuma and made a rather cautious start as he assessed the conditions, scoring his first boundary off an imperious drive. He brought up his half-century off 68 balls and stitched a fine partnership with Jason Smith (41), rotating the strike and ensuring that the scoreboard kept ticking.

The young opener eventually brought up his ton with a fine boundary and soon accelerated after the landmark. Breetzke was eventually dismissed by Matt Henry for 150 off 148 in the 46th over of the South Africa's innings. His knock consisted of 11 fours and five sixes.

Most Runs Scored On Debut In Men's ODIs

Matthew Breetzke   150 (148) vs New Zealand - 2025

Desmond Haynes  148 (136) vs Australia - 1978

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 127 (127) vs Ireland - 2021

Colin Ingram           124 (126) vs  Zimbabwe - 2010

Mark Chapman       124* (116) vs United Arab Emirates - 2015 

Breetzke is the fourth South African and overall 20th batter to score a century on ODI debut. 

Players To Score Century On ODI Debut For South Africa

Colin Ingram: 124 vs Zimbabwe in 2010

Temba Bavuma: 112 vs Ireland in 2016

Reeza Hendricks: 102 vs Sri Lanka in 2018

Matthew Breetzke: 150 vs New Zealand in 2025

After Breetzke’s dismissal, a solid 60-ball 64 from Wiaan Mulder, helped South Africa post 304-6 in 50 overs. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?