Matthew Breetzke Equals Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 38-Year-Old ODI Record With Fourth Straight Fifty

South Africa’s rising star Matthew Breetzke etched his name into the history books by replicating a record that had stood for nearly four decades. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter scored 88 runs off 78 balls against Australia in the second ODI, becoming only the second cricketer after India’s Navjot Singh Sidhu to register four consecutive half-centuries at the start of an ODI career.

A Record-Breaking Start

Breetzke’s ODI journey has been nothing short of remarkable. He began with a breathtaking 150 on debut against New Zealand, followed it with 83 in the second match, then notched up 57 in the third ODI against Australia, and capped it with a fluent 88 in the second game of the ongoing series. His run of scores (150, 83, 57, 88) makes him the only player in history to score four fifties in his first four innings consecutively.

Joining Sidhu in Elite Company

Back in 1987, Navjot Singh Sidhu made waves when he piled up four fifties early in his career. However, what makes Breetzke’s achievement stand out is that all four scores have come in back-to-back innings, a feat never achieved before in ODI cricket.

Consistency Across Formats

Beyond this unique milestone, Breetzke already owns the record for the highest-ever score on an ODI debut with his 150, surpassing West Indies great Desmond Haynes’ 148. With 378 runs in just four innings at an average of 94.50, the young South African has made an emphatic case for being one of the brightest prospects in world cricket.

A Star In The Making

Breetzke’s fearless batting at the top has given South Africa a fresh spark in their batting lineup. With a blend of power, composure, and consistency, he looks set to be a cornerstone of the Proteas’ white-ball setup in the years to come. His historic run not only places him alongside legends like Sidhu but also sets the tone for what could be a golden career ahead.